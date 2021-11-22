ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming Is One Of The Cheapest States For Pet Friendly AirBnB

By Drew Kirby
 6 days ago
When you're traveling with a pet, it's hard sometimes to find a place to stay that doesn't charge an arm and a leg to accommodate your furry friend. Airbnb has been around since 2008 and has made the task of traveling with a little easier. If you have family coming into...

96.1 The Breeze

The 5 Cheapest Places to Live In New York State

Places such as Southern California, South Florida and Chicago are usually the most glamorous places to live in, but they are far from the most affordable. In fact, those spots are among the most expensive to live in. New York State does have New York City, which is extremely expensive...
LIFESTYLE
thezoereport.com

The ‘House Of Gucci’ Home Is Now Available On Airbnb — For One Night Only

The forthcoming House of Gucci movie is said to be over-the-top in many ways, but it seems one of the most ridiculously opulent parts of the film is the Gucci family patriarch Aldo Gucci’s home. The place in question? In real life, it’s the Villa Balbiano, a palazzo located on the western shore of Lake Como. The massive private residence looks straight out of a fairy tale, though if it’s part of yours, you may be interested to know that staying there is no longer simply just a dream. In fact, the exact Villa Balbiano from House of Gucci is now on Airbnb — and available to book as of Dec. 6 at 12 p.m. ET.
LIFESTYLE
animalfair.com

The Scenic Pet-Friendly Town of Taos, New Mexico

Animal Fair Media’s Wendy Diamond, and her faithful four-legged companion Baby Hope, would never shy away from an adventure! The two recently explored the many pet-friendly aspects and exciting attractions of Taos, a scenic town in northern New Mexico, and were happy to learn that the historic area is full of fun activities, exciting culture, alluring hotels, and is faithfully dedicated to preserving its magnificent wilderness and many animals. Even Julia Roberts finds Taos inviting enough to call home for her and her two dogs! It must be the great weather, friendly neighbors, and endless animal-friendly activities.
TAOS, NM
Goldendale Sentinel

Plan a pet-friendly getaway

(Family Features) For pet parents, traveling can be tricky, from finding a reliable pet sitter to worrying about your pet’s separation anxiety while you’re gone. To help alleviate some stress, consider a popular alternative: bringing your pet along for the journey. As Americans are hitting the roads, many will do...
PETS
flicksandfood.com

Best Friends Animal Society has a Pet “Barkcuterie” Board

Best Friends Animal Society Want Us to Keep Our Dogs Healthy and Safe, but Still Let Them Join in the Holiday Celebrations. Best Friends Animal Society wants pets to have a safe holiday. With all those delicious holiday meals coming up, we know that our pets want to join in on the fun. But unfortunately, the foods we love are not always safe for them. Common food items that can be poisonous to dogs include onions, raisins, grapes, some nuts, chocolate and alcohol, so avoid sharing these with them. Too many rich, fatty foods, or simply new, unfamiliar foods can upset a pet’s stomach–and even cause pancreatitis, which can be life-threatening—so owners should go easy on the tidbits. The same goes for bones which can break apart or splinter in a pet’s stomach and be deadly.
PETS
FOXBusiness

These are the cheapest cities to fly from each state

There are a handful of ways to fly around the country, even during the holiday season, for under $100 one way, according to travel experts from Scott's Cheap Flights. The travel website broke down the cheapest cities to fly to from each state ahead of the holiday season when millions of Americans are projected to hit the road and the sky.
LIFESTYLE
theculturetrip.com

The Best Pet-Friendly Hotels to Book in Vero Beach, Florida

Vero Beach is a Florida holiday hangout that’s perfect for families with pets. This small city on the Indian River is very walkable and is full of dog-friendly parks, restaurants and shops. Right across the river, the Atlantic shoreline invites your pup to dig as deep as they can in the sand. Take time to rest your paws at these pet-friendly hotels in Vero Beach, bookable now on Culture Trip.
FLORIDA STATE
My Country 95.5

Wyoming Moose Gives Couple A Jurassic Park/T-Rex Moment

Moose don't get near the love that they should. I'll go ahead and say that. I mean, they're really majestic animals and I feel like we just kind of let them sit to the wayside on the majestic animal list. I blame Bullwinkle and his annoying flying friend, Rocky. We just humanized them too much growing up and now that takes away from how special they are in real life.
WYOMING STATE
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Lovely pool home in Indian Trails is family and pet friendly

Situated in the family friendly community of Indian Trails, where A-rated schools and shopping are nearby, this lovely three-bedroom, two-bath pool home is an ideal spot to start your next chapter. Its more than 1,900 square feet of living space features a great room, with cathedral ceilings, and a beautifully updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and modern grey cabinets. Head out back to the screened-in lanai and pool, overlooking the large, fenced backyard. Other highlights include a two-car garage with extra storage cabinets, an inside laundry, a spacious pantry and a Florida room.
PALM COAST, FL
My Country 95.5

Did Wyoming Invent The MOTEL?

MOTEL. That word is short for Motor Hotel. They are something very American. Invented back when the first paved roads across the United States began to ferry adventurers on vacation. To be clear, what I mean by "MOTEL" is a place that is along the highway, and motorists traveling cross...
WYOMING STATE
