“I’m just a bill, yes I’m only a bill, and I’m protesting on Capitol Hill.”. Now that the infrastructure legislation has been signed into law, Democrats are focused on getting the Build Back Better bill through the House and Senate after months of negotiations. Some Democratic moderates have said they want to see the Congressional Budget Office score for how much the bill will cost. The CBO said it would come out by the end of this week.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO