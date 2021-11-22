ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Blue Bloods’ Teases One Character Will Need to Face ‘Reality’ in Upcoming Episode

By Leanne Stahulak
 6 days ago
Everyone needs a good reality check every once in a while, including the characters of “Blue Bloods” on CBS. But which character, in particular, will be facing reality when the show returns on Dec. 3?

The short answer: We don’t know. CBS has yet to release an episode description for Episode 8, “Reality Check.” The new episode won’t air this week due to Black Friday, but the show returns in one short week on Dec. 3. But we have just a few ideas of who it could be talking about.

At the end of last week’s “Blue Bloods” episode, viewers saw Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) “claim” she was done thinking about running for Manhattan District Attorney. But her father Frank (Tom Selleck) told her something that might’ve changed her mind.

“Sometimes an emphatic ‘no’ is the last step you have to take before jumping in with both feet,” Frank told Erin at the Reagan dinner table. Several family members seemed to agree with Frank, nodding along.

So, could Erin be the one facing a reality check? She’s been wishy-washy about running for the entirety of “Blue Bloods” Season 12, and this could be her wake-up call to just do it. She could be facing reality and accepting that she could and should run for the position.

But Matt & Jess Carter see a different angle to the episode title. The TV bloggers think that no major character absolutely needs a reality check next episode. So instead, they hypothesize that Frank will give a reality check to someone at the precinct. Maybe we haven’t met them yet, or it’s a member of Frank’s “Dream Team.” Either way, they see a new conflict rising up that forces a low-tier character to face reality next episode.

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Mixed on Last Week’s New Episode

Despite Erin making a (supposed) monumental decision at the end of last week’s “Blue Bloods” episode, several fans weren’t impressed.

On Reddit, one user asked all the “Blue Bloods” fans out there what they thought of the new episode. The consensus? It was kind of eh.

“Good episode but where were Jamie and Eddie? They had no storyline and no scenes except at the rushed Sunday dinner at the end. Vanessa Ray is so beautiful, missed seeing her out and about,” one user commented.

They continued, “Why did Frank transfer Detective Reddick – because she did such good work? Reddick made an exciting addition to the team. Had she stayed on board, there probably would have been plenty of more head-butting between her and Sid, which would have made for some compelling drama.”

These are all fair points, and several fans agreed in the thread. What did you think of the latest “Blue Bloods” episode, Outsiders?

Comments / 3

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Notice That One Character Is Played By a New Actor

Last week on Blue Bloods, Eddie’s dad made his third appearance on the show. But fans are noticing that something’s amiss. Eddie’s letting her dad, Armin Janko, move in with her, despite her strained relationship with the ex-con. Last week’s episode of the crime drama saw Armin fresh out of prison and looking for a place to stay. And, of course, he ended up at his daughter’s doorstep. Jamie isn’t thrilled about the situation, but it seems like he doesn’t have a say in the matter.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Returning to Show for First Time in Over Five Years

After 12 seasons on CBS, it makes sense that “Blue Bloods” has seen a host of cast members come and go. However, now, one of the hit show’s upcoming brand new episodes promises the return of one long-missing character. Outsiders will be excited to know that former “Blue Bloods” star, Alex Kingston, is returning to the set. After missing for more than five years, she plans to return in the season 12 episode, “Firewall.”
‘The Conners’: Jackie Will Take a Big Risk In Upcoming Episode

“The Conners” really speaks to family. You can’t live with ’em, but you can’t really live without ’em either. The ABC sitcom balances some seriously hilarious and unhinged moments with some pretty solid life advice and gratitude. As “The Conners” tries to reconcile with its “Roseanne” past, some people are also curious about the fate of their Jackie.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Sami Gayle Is Feeling ‘Butterflies’ in New Photo

“Blue Bloods” star Sami Gayle continues to stun in breathtaking new photos posted to her Instagram page, featuring a gorgeous background. Gayle posed in front of an unknown butterfly sculpture in a beautifully printed flower dress. The dress contains incredible little cutouts down her front as well as a pattern of circles all along the hem. The cutouts even continue down her sleeve, which puffs out in a style similar to a peasant blouse.
‘Blue Bloods’ Sees Former Character Return But Get Snubbed for Family Dinner

When we last saw long-lost grandson Joe Hill on Blue Bloods, Frank Reagan and the rest of the family happily welcomed him at the Sunday night dinner table. This time, though, the circumstances were much different. In the latest episode, “Be Smart or Be Dead,” Hill returned to the scene with a black eye and broken wrist. As it turned out, he was the victim of Javier Esteves, a criminal that had just been released from prison. Looking to enact vengeance on the cop that put him away, Esteves attacked Hill and landed him in the hospital.
‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Nicholas Turturro Really Left

Many of television’s most popular crime dramas center around the partnerships between officers. These shows often center around highlighting bonds that are formed between officers while they work to solve some sensational crimes. However, the hit CBS police procedural Blue Bloods takes a different approach to this formula. The popular series has found its niche within the genre. The series did this by centering around one particular family of New York City officers, the Reagans.
‘Blue Bloods’: When Could Jack Return?

Fans of “Blue Bloods” really enjoyed watching Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jack’s (Peter Hermann) chemistry on the show. So when can they expect to see Hermann back opposite Moynahan again?. Long story short: Later this season, but likely not in this calendar year. A new report out from TV Line...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares Emotional Photo and Message on Thanksgiving

Leave it to Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg to help remind us what Thanksgiving is all about — being thankful. If you ever needed any extra motivation to be thankful, just head on over to Donnie Wahlberg’s social media accounts. He always seems to have just the right message about life that can change the outlook of your whole day. Whether he is posting about his adorable family, or just some wholesome Blue Bloods or New Kids on the Block content, there is a little something for everyone to appreciate.
