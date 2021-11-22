Henrico Police officials deliver donated Thanksgiving meals

Henrico Police officials deliver a donated Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19. (Courtesy Henrico Police)

An anonymous donor family has continued its tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals for Henrico families in need to the Henrico Division of Police, and police officials made the deliveries last week.

Officials gathered Nov. 19 to receive the donated items, then spread out throughout the county to distribute nearly 30 meals.

“The collaborative deed is an opportunity to foster long-lasting relationships and demonstrate we are one community,” police officials said in a statement. “Members of the Henrico School Services Unit dispersed across Henrico to share these donated items with families and children, and in doing so, it enables us to converse and ultimately foster positive relationships.”

Henrico Police officials gathered to deliver donated Thanksgiving meals Nov. 19. (Courtesy Henrico Police)

