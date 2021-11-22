AndiCONDA: Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj Made Her #RHOPReunion Debut

A highly-anticipated moment finally happened during the #RHOPReunion. On Sunday, viewers saw Nicki Minaj surprise the ladies with a bottle of tequila, pink cue cards, and a super shady question.

As previously reported while Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo recapped the sixth season of their Bravo show, Onika showed up and “didn’t hold back” while taking over Andy Cohen’s hosting duties.

Candiace previously teased that Nicki “read the housewives for filth” and on Sunday we saw Nicki’s “first “victim.”

“Now, before we start, y’all, I want to tell you, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t love and respect you, okay? I love the show,” said a tequile bottle bringing Nicki before setting her sights on one housewife in particular. “So, even though I have a job to do, asking you questions, you should just have fun with it. Because these are questions courtesy of me and the Barbz.”

Ashley Darby was then immediately questioned by the rapper who wondered if she decided to be “Gizelle’s sidekick” by bringing up the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors for “additional airtime.”

Nicki: “My first question is, Ashley: First of all I want to say I love seeing you with your boys. But to me, because you had just had a baby and you wanted to be home, rightfully so, with your babies, it seemed like you didn’t have much of a storyline. So is that why you were willing to be Gizelle’s sidekick and be shady to Wendy?” Ashley: “No, no, no…” Nicki: “You ain’t lug your breast milk down there to start some drama, to be petty, so you can get more camera time?” Ashley: “No, Nicki listen…” Nicki: “Are you going to dispute that?”

Interestingly enough, Ashley’s shade sparring partner Candiace Dillard then jumped to her defense.

Candiace: “Can I just say, she gave birth literally like two weeks into filming…” Nicki: “She should’ve stayed home!” Candiace: “But she got work, we got work!”

Candiace has since responded to fans who wondered why she defended Ashley considering their sordid history. According to Candy, it was a knee-jerk reaction to help her out.

“My knee jerk reaction is always to defend people against pressure, esp when it feels unfair,” tweeted the housewife. “I wasn’t thinking about how s**** and trifling she had been to me in the last [sic]. I just reacted.”

She also added that she’s “multidimensional” and “fair” although #RHOP won’t “show it.”

OOP! Candiace said what she said!

What did YOU think about Nicki Minaj going after Ashley during the #RHOPReunion?

Part four of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.