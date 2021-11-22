ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ofgem appoints British Gas to take on customers of Neon Reef, Social Energy Supply

 6 days ago
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem has appointed British Gas to take on the customers of Neon Reef Limited and Social Energy Supply Ltd after they ceased trading earlier this month, it said in a statement on Monday.

More than 20 energy suppliers have collapsed since the beginning of September after Ofgem's price cap left them unable to pass on a spike in wholesale gas costs to customers.

Neon Reef supplies around 30,000 domestic electricity customers and Social Energy Supply has around 5,500 domestic customers.

Ofgem said any funds that current and former domestic customers of the suppliers had paid into their accounts would be protected, where they are in credit. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap with their new supplier.

Earlier on Monday, Britain's Bulb said it expects to appoint administrators shortly, becoming the biggest UK energy supplier so far to run into trouble since the recent surge in wholesale gas and electricity prices. L4N2SD2G4

Britain's domestic price cap increased 12%-13% from Oct. 1 but wholesale prices have risen far higher since that cap was set in August. read more

Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Reuters

Australia steps up efforts to boost gas supply

MELBOURNE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australia on Friday outlined a plan to spur investment in new gas pipelines to beef up gas supply, despite the government's pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in the fight against climate change. The conservative government has been promoting the gas industry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Greece teams up with Egypt on gas supply, infrastructure

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece and Egypt agreed on Thursday to expand their cooperation in the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and examine the possibility of constructing a subsea gas pipeline between the two countries, the Greek energy ministry said. Greece, which mainly imports gas from Algeria, Azerbaijan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Can Asia avert a gas supply crisis?

With domestic supply in decline, Asia urgently needs to address its growing gas and energy needs. In the past few months, energy crunches across the globe have served as a stark warning of the critical need for flexible and reliable supplies of energy. In Asia, a growing gap between booming gas demand and falling supply is cause for significant concern.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Ofgem ends energy competition probe after PayPoint agrees £12.5m payment

Energy regulator Ofgem has formally accepted commitments from PayPoint to change its ways following an investigation into whether the firm breached competition laws. PayPoint will also hand over £12.5 million to the regulator and remove exclusivity clauses from its contracts with energy suppliers for pre-pay customers, who top up their meters using the company’s services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

British Gas Swoops In To Save Stranded Customers From Energy Crisis

British Gas has swooped in to supply stranded customers from collapsed energy firms Neon Reef and Social Energy. It will onboard all 35,500 domestic consumers from both companies. This switchover is part of Ofgem’s Supplier of Last Resort (SOLR) process. The two firms ceased trading last week. British Gas will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Supply security tops energy agenda [Gas in Transition]

Record high gas prices in Europe ahead of winter have shot the issue of supply security back to the top of the energy agenda. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 7]. As European gas prices, in particular, have soared this autumn, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), a grouping of major gas producing countries, has been quick to point out the security provided by long-term contracts. This goes against the trend of recent years. Data reported by GIIGNL, the International Group of LNG Importers, shows a steady increase in spot market purchases in the LNG market at the expense of long-term contracts. Spot volumes hit 35% of total LNG traded last year, compared with 27% in 2019. Moreover, long-term contracts for LNG have become shorter, more flexible and with a greater variety of pricing mechanisms offered, reducing the role of oil indexation in particular. These changes reflect a broad shift in risk from buyers to sellers, about which the GECF is naturally concerned. However, the shift in risk is not simply about short-term market conditions, but structural changes in energy markets. Short-term outlooks The issue of long-term contracts will loom large in buyers’ thoughts amid today’s elevated spot pricing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Norwegian gas supply jumps in Oct

Norwegian gas supply was up 16.2% year on year and 13.3% month on month in October, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) reported on November 19. Norwegian gas supply was up 16.2% year on year and 13.3% month on month in O...
TRAFFIC
yourmoney.com

Ofgem consults on recalculating the energy price cap

Ofgem says it wants to ensure that the price cap reflects the costs, risks and uncertainties facing energy suppliers. Surging wholesale gas prices mean 22 energy suppliers have gone bust since August, including Neon Reef and Social Energy Supply which both ceased trading this week. The energy price cap means...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC12

Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers are in for a refund and rate reduction. The State Corporation Commission approved a settlement after a financial review showed Dominion made more than a fair profit. The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million. For the...
RICHMOND, VA
houstonpublicmedia.org

Energy Crisis and Supply Chain

The ongoing energy crisis in Europe and Asia seems to be going global. Professor Craig Pirrong with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston says this is primed to impact an already strained world supply chain. “Europe and Asia are undergoing an energy crisis, with the prices...
HOUSTON, TX
naturalgasworld.com

Energy transition in Japan and implications for gas

This Insight explores potential pathways for Japan to move towards its ambitious targets. In October 2020, the then newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister surprised the world, and many of his officials, by announcing a commitment for Japan to reach Net Zero by 2050. In April 2021, he strengthened the commitment by setting a 2030 target for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions of 46 per cent compared to 2013 levels. Net Zero and associated interim targets will be challenging for many countries, but are particularly challenging for Japan. Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, Japan’s nuclear power generation has been much reduced, resulting in significantly increased reliance on fossil fuels, notably coal and LNG.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

China increases energy supply, calming stagflation concerns

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has ramped up energy production and reined in prices to secure sufficient energy for factories and support the economy, assuaging concerns over stagflation. Energy prices have surged globally since the start of this year amid a supply crunch. In China, energy strains caused power...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-UK's Ofgem says Neon Reef, Social Energy Supply cease to trade

(Changes company name in headline, first and second paragraphs to Neon Reef, from Neon Energy, after Ofgem corrected its announcement) Nov 16 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday Neon Reef Ltd and Social Energy Supply Ltd will cease their operations, joining over 19 suppliers in the country that have gone bust as wholesale energy prices skyrocket.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Neon Energy and Social Energy become latest suppliers to collapse

Two more energy companies, which supply more than 35,000 customers, have collapsed as soaring prices continue to hammer the sector. Energy regulator Ofgem said Neon Energy Limited and Social Energy Supply Ltd have today confirmed they are ceasing to trade. Neon Energy supplies around 30,000 domestic electricity customers while Social...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
