Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is just full of surprises these days, and this one is sure to bring the holiday cheer. The singer has released an “Old Timey Version” of her 2019 Christmas tune, “Christmas Tree Farm,” exclusively on Amazon Music. The reimagined track was recorded...

Taylor Swift’s battle with the man holding her music has had Swifties everywhere understandably seeing red, and now that she’s rerecorded “Red,” the second in a series of her most iconic albums, they can hear it, too. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is the second step in the star’s long-term endeavor to...
“Red,” in my humble opinion, was Taylor Swift’s magnum opus. The album was originally released at a critical point in my life, and one of my fondest memories is going to see Swift perform it on tour just a few weeks after burying my father. That concert brought me joy at a time when I really needed it. Nine years later, “Red”’s lofty position as the crowning jewel of Taylor Swift’s discography now belongs to “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Swift took me by surprise in the direction she took in differentiating “Red (TV)” from the original album. A lot of the discourse on the differences between the two versions of “Fearless” focused on the differences in Swift’s voice over the past 13 years. That framework of comparison isn’t quite as applicable for “Red (TV),” as the changes in Swift’s voice over the past 9 years haven’t been quite as dramatic. This places the onus of differentiation on other components of the music, which I have found much more interesting to explore.
Fall 2012: that pre-teen awkwardness associated with seventh grade, J-14 and Tiger Beat posters of celebrities plastered on childhood bedroom walls and Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” blaring from car speakers. This weekend, Swift’s fans got to dress up like hipsters, eat breakfast at midnight and...
Just beyond the bounds of normal human awareness lies a realm governed by a benevolent blonde whose songs are sacred texts. In wormholes on Tumblr and TikTok, you’ll discover a new language of signs and symbols, and a bounty of messages waiting to be decoded. Nail polish colors hold secret meanings. Halloween costumes are harbingers. Lost scarves are mythologized like lost arks.
In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
Taylor Swift Snags 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Thanks to ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ | Billboard News

Taylor Swift storms in at No. 1 with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ her re-recording of her 2012 album, ‘Red,’ which led the list for seven weeks in 2012-13. The new 30-track release, which adds a bevy of “From the Vault” songs like “I Bet You Think Of Me,” gives Taylor a milestone 10th No. 1, making her just the second woman with 10 or more No. 1s in the chart’s 65-year history, behind Barbra Streisand who has 11.
Taylor Swift Has Twin No. 1 Chart Debuts With ‘All Too Well’ Single, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

Taylor Swift has topped both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well,” respectively. The “Red” remake has the distinction of topping the albums tally with the second-biggest figure of the year so far, trailing only the first week for Drake’s “Certified Love Boy,” and coming within spitting distance at that. Swift’s album debuts with a better-than-anticipated 605,000 equivalent album units; Drake’s album bowed in September with 613,000.
Taylor Swift commences sad girl autumn with “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

This article was originally published in Zephyrus’ November print edition. On Nov. 12, Taylor Swift released “Red (Taylor’s Version),” a re-recording of her 2012 album “Red,” marking the pop star’s return to the fan-favorite classic from her country years. With another album, another record smashed for Swift. On its first day, the album became the most-streamed Spotify album in one day for any female artist with 90.8 million streams—a title previously held by her 2020 album “folklore.” She was also crowned the streaming platform’s most-streamed female artist in a single day, garnering over 122 million total streams on Nov. 12.
