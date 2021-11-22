ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

"Mortified" TV Reporter Defends Himself After Adele Interview Mishap

By Kisha Forde
E! News
E! News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: John Mayer Gets Marriage Advice From Adele!. Following his interview setback with Adele, Australian reporter Matt Doran wants fans to go easy on him. Matt, who serves as one of the hosts of Channel 7's The Weekend Sunrise, flew to London on Nov. 4 for an exclusive interview with Adele...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Sunrise host suspended after snubbing Adele in an interview

Sunrise host Matt Doran has been suspended for two weeks after he told Adele that he hadn’t bothered listening to her new album during an interview. The Weekend Sunrise host headed to London earlier this month to interview the pop star. It’s been reported that Doran didn’t ask Adele a single question about her new album.
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

TV host sinks '£500,000 interview' with Adele as he admits he has not listened to her album

An Australian TV host who flew from Sydney to London for an exclusive interview with Adele reportedly bungled the assignment by not listening to her new album beforehand. Channel 7’s Matt Doran arrived in London on 4 November for the interview, as part of a £500,000 deal between Sony and his network to screen Adele's recent One Night Only special, Oprah Winfrey interview, and other clips.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Matt Doran
Person
Adele
themusicnetwork.com

Channel 7 journalist Matt Doran denies claims he was suspended after $1 million Adele interview

Weekend Sunrise journalist Matt Doran has responded to claims he was suspended after failing to listen to Adele’s new album 30 ahead of interviewing her earlier this month. Over the weekend, it was reported that Doran was suspended for two weeks after being flown to London earlier this month to interview the superstar. According to TV Blackbox, the chat “turned sour” when Doran admitted to Adele he hadn’t listened to the album, despite Sony sending him an advanced copy.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘I Haven’t Listened to It’: Reporter Blows Big Adele Interview With Ridiculous Gaffe

What should have been one of the biggest interviews of an Australian reporter’s career fell apart after he admitted to Adele that he hadn’t taken the time to listen to her new album before their chat. Matt Doran from Channel 7 flew all the way from Sydney to London this month for the only Australian network interview to mark Adele’s new album, 30. But, during their talk, Doran told Adele that he hadn’t opened an email that was sent out days earlier to give him a preview of the new songs. The Daily Telegraph reported that Adele asked Doran what he thought of the album and he responded: “I haven’t listened to it.” He told The Australian newspaper that he didn’t notice the email, explaining: “It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub... This is the most important email I have ever missed.” After Doran’s admission, Sony refused to release the footage of his half-hour interview with Adele. Australian media reported the failed interview had cost Channel 7 around A$1m ($700,000.)
CELEBRITIES
NME

TV host costs his network an interview with Adele after failing to listen to ’30’

An Australian TV host has apologised after admitting to Adele during an interview that he hadn’t listened to her new album ’30’. Matt Doran – from Channel 7 – flew from Sydney to London on November 4 to sit down with Adele for her one and only Australian interview to promote her latest record, but during the chat he admitted he hadn’t heard the album.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Adele Interview Torpedoed When Reporter Admits He Hadn’t Heard ‘30’

Adele didn’t go easy on an Australian TV reporter, who showed up to an interview without doing the requisite prep work. The superstar British singer had agreed to recorded an interview with Matt Doran, a journalist with the free-to-air Channel 7, for what was to be an Australian exclusive. Doran,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortified#Australian#Channel 7
1043theparty.com

Adele Walked Out On TV Interview With Host Who Didn’t Listen To ’30’

Adele walked out on an interview with Australian television host Matt Doran because he hasn’t listened to her new album. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Seven Network host flew from Sydney to London earlier this month to interview the singer as part of a $725,000 deal that included the rights to Adele’s Oprah Winfrey Special and two-hour comeback concert.
CELEBRITIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Adele opens up in interview with Oprah

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean played a clip from the interview Adele did with Oprah. Adele opened up about her marriage, battling anxiety and more. Dean and Bob also talked about Taylor Swift breaking records over the weekend, the preview of the upcoming Beatles documentary on “60 minutes”, weekend box office numbers, and more!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Adele One Night Only Interview With Oprah

Adele shared intimate details about herself during CBS’ Adele One Night Only special with help from a media icon. On Sunday, viewers watched Adele chat with Oprah about a number of topics including her divorce from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. According to the “Easy On Me” songstress, she’s always longed...
CELEBRITIES
Taylor Daily Press

A journalist spoils an interview with Adele, and it costs him …

Matt Doran of Australia’s Channel 7 traveled to London in early November with a photographer and sound engineer for an exclusive interview with Adele. During the interview, the singer noted that Doran asked her some questions about her new album. “I didn’t listen to him,” the journalist admitted. At first,...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Mel B reportedly cut from Adele’s UK TV special over vibrator joke

Stop right now, thank you very much. Mel B was reportedly cut from ITV’s “An Audience with Adele” special for making an “awkward as hell” joke about a vibrator. The Spice Girl had been “tasked with asking a question about the best gift Adele had ever received,” a source told The Sun on Monday, but she decided to ad-lib in a way that didn’t work for the top brass at the UK network.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Australian TV Host Apologizes to Adele for Not Listening to ’30’ Before Interview

Weekend Sunrise host Matt Doran has issued a very public, on-air apology to Adele after he seemingly showed up unprepared for an interview with her about new album 30. Last weekend, it was reported that the Australian Channel 7 news reporter admitted to Adele that he hadn’t listened to 30 — which has captured the biggest week of 2021 for any album in the U.S. — prior to their chat, and as a result Sony withheld their interview footage.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

TV host apologises for Adele snub

Channel 7 TV host Matt Doran apologised live on air this weekend for embarrassing the entire country and “insulting” Adele. The Aussie host was flown from Sydney to London – when most Australians are still only dreaming of international travel, if they can even get back to their home state – on November 4th for a sit-down interview with the UK singer.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

124K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy