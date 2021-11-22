Drones used to rescue Texas woman
HILL COUNTY, Texas – Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies go above and beyond to care for a resident.
A woman called 9-1-1 overnight, saying she had taken an undisclosed number of pills before hanging up. Three Hill County deputies responded and tried to find her. They called in a drone pilot with the Sheriff’s Office to help in the search.
The three deputies and the drone pilot were soon able to find the woman and get her some help.
Source: Hill County Sheriff's Office
