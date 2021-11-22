ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

MATCHDAY: Carrick coaches United, Xavi’s Barca faces Benfica

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

A look at what’s happening in Tuesday’s Champions League games:

GROUP E

After debuting as Barcelona’s coach with a much-needed win in the Spanish league at the weekend, Xavi Hernández turns his focus to the Champions League with a decisive match against Benfica. The home victory over Espanyol ended the team’s four-game winless streak in the league, and another on Tuesday will allow the club to clinch a spot in the knockout round of the Champions League and avoid its first group-stage elimination in almost two decades. Barcelona is two points ahead of third-place Benfica with two games left. Group leader Bayern — which has already qualified — travels to Dynamo Kyiv without seven first-team players, who have either tested positive for the coronavirus or are isolating because of contact with a positive case. The seven include midfielder Joshua Kimmich and forward Serge Gnabry, while defender Dayot Upamecano is serving a one-game suspension.

GROUP F

Manchester United heads to Villarreal with an interim coach and a chance to qualify for the knockout stage with a game to spare. Both teams are on seven points, two ahead of third-place Atalanta. A win would guarantee United advances, while a draw would also be enough if the match between Atalanta and Young Boys also ends in a draw. United will be led by Michael Carrick, who is in charge on a temporary basis following the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday. Villarreal will be without Gerard Moreno while other players are listed as doubtful because of injuries, including Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremy Pino. On a six-match unbeaten run in Serie A that included a 5-2 win at the weekend, high-scoring Atalanta is on an upswing ahead of its match at Young Boys, which is in last place on three points.

GROUP G

Salzburg leads the group and is one win away from becoming the first Austrian club to reach the last 16 since Sturm Graz in 2000-01. Salzburg could have secured its place last time out but lost to Wolfsburg and now has another chance against French champion Lille. Jonathan Ikone and Benjamin Andre are missing for Lille through suspension. Needing to avoid defeat at home to keep its hopes alive, Sevilla is unlikely to count on Erik Lamela and Suso for the match against Wolfsburg. Both players are nursing injuries and didn’t train with the rest of the squad the day before the match at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Sevilla is last in the group with three points, two behind Wolfsburg and Lille, and has yet to win. Wolfsburg is missing goalkeeper Koen Casteels after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

GROUP H

Chelsea needs one point at home to first-place Juventus to advance alongside the already-qualified Italian team with a game to spare. A draw would also suit Juve because that would clinch top spot. Jorginho should be fit for Chelsea after coming off with cramp in the 3-0 win over Leicester on Saturday that kept the team in first place in the Premier League, while Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner could return after injury. Paulo Dybala is still regaining form after injury and will likely start on the bench at Stamford Bridge for Juventus, which beat Chelsea 1-0 in September. Zenit St. Petersburg heads to Malmo, which has no points and no goals after four games, needing a draw to be assured of a third-place finish and a spot in the playoffs for the Europa League knockout stage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Who is Michael Carrick? All you need to know about Manchester United’s interim manager

Manchester United have finally sacked their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after United’s 4-1 defeat against Premier League strugglers Watford. In a statement released by the United board, they announced that the Norwegian manager had been relieved of his duties and it will be his assistant manager, Michael Carrick to take over the managerial duties for the upcoming matches at the club until the club settles on a replacement manager till the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Michael Carrick On The Pressure Of Adopting Roy Keane’s Number At Man United

Micheal Carrick on taking number 16 from Roy Keane. Before Michael Carrick’s arrival at Old Trafford, it seemed as though no one could live up to the legacy that Roy Keane left in the No. 16 jersey. It was a challenge the former Tottenham Hotspur player embraced from the minute he landed at the club and he described that challenge in his 2018 autobiography, ‘Between The Lines.’
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Carrick's At The Wheel As Manchester United Hold Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea To A Draw Having Dropped Cristiano Ronaldo To The Bench

Michael Carrick has worked a 'masterclass' as he manages to somehow sneak a draw away to top of the league Chelsea, even after dropping star man Cristiano Ronaldo. A resilient Manchester United come away with a surprising 1-1 draw, despite Chelsea dominating the entire match. Manchester United caretaker manager Michael...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Non-Liverpool: Michael Carrick Taking Over As Caretaker Manager As Glazers Keep All Coaching Staff At Manchester United Despite Embarsssing Football

After confirming the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning, Manchester United will be appointing Ole's sidekick Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, as well as keeping rest of the coaching staff. Manchester United are in all kinds of states at the moment and sorting who takes over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Koen Casteels
Person
Xavi
The Independent

Manchester United: Michael Carrick responds to Paul Scholes criticism of coaching staff

Michael Carrick stressed that winning his first game as Manchester United caretaker manager was for "the club and the players" despite criticism from his former team-mate Paul Scholes of him and his fellow coaching staff.Carrick was in charge for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure on Sunday and secured progression to the Champions League knockout stages through late goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho.The former United midfielder served as one of Solskjaer's assistant coaches alongside Mike Phelan and Kieran McKenna, who have also been kept on following the Norwegian's dismissal amid a dismal run of form.Scholes questioned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Barcelona#Chelsea#Matchday#Spanish#The Champions League#Group F Manchester United#Atalanta#Young Boys#Ole Gunnar Solskjaer#Serie A#Austrian
The Independent

Manchester United will adapt to Ralf Rangnick’s pressing style, insists Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick is confident that the Manchester United squad will be able to adapt to whatever style of play their next manager adopts with Ralf Rangnick set to be appointed on an interim basis.Rangnick is expected to be confirmed as the temporary successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer imminently, though will not take charge of Sunday's Premier League trip to Chelsea while awaiting a work permit.The 63-year-old is ready to sign a six-month contract, after which he will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford and influence the search for Solskjaer's long-term permanent successor. The former Schalke 04 and RB...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
punditarena.com

Michael Carrick refutes Gary Neville’s suggestion about Man United team selection

Michael Carrick refutes Gary Neville suggestion. Michael Carrick has dismissed Gary Neville’s suggestion that Ralf Rangnick had an influence on Manchester United’s line-up in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Sunday. Former United full-back Neville tweeted before kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday that “incoming manager” Rangnick must have had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Soccer: Dropping Ronaldo was my decision, says Man United’s Carrick

(Reuters) – Manchester United caretaker boss Michael Carrick said it was his decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea and that he had received no input on team selection from Ralf Rangnick, who is due to take over as interim manager. Former defender Gary Neville had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday as Manchester City moved to within a point of top spot following a 2-1 win over West Ham in swirling snow. "We have an incredible groundskeeper -- thanks to them we could play," City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC, referring to the wintry conditions in Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich and the Bundesliga at centre of a Covid vaccinations debate

On-pitch matters are almost secondary for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this weekend, amid arguments and absences for five first-team players due to Covid-related rules, with Joshua Kimmich the biggest name in that group.For Julian Nagelsmann, he’ll have to go on preparing and plotting for victory regardless, but he’s without a host of stars for Saturday’s fixture and Bayern lost to 15th-placed Augsburg last time out domestically.It’s hard to escape the reality, though, that this isn’t a football issue: Germany is among the European nations currently facing a new wave of Covid infections and facing the prospect of increasingly bleak...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Soccer Talk

Barca edge past Espanyol to give Xavi debut victory as coach

Barcelona (AFP) – Xavi Hernandez made a winning start as Barcelona coach on Saturday as a dubious Memphis Depay penalty was enough to defeat local rivals Espanyol 1-0 in La Liga. Depay’s strike at the start of the second half ensured Xavi’s homecoming at Camp Nou ended in victory, but...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy