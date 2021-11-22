Documents: Coloring led to WL school incident

WINDSOR LOCKS — It was School Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst’s handling of an incident involving high school science teacher Nile Rozie during a Professional Development Day on Nov. 2 — Parkhurst saw Rozie coloring on a clipboard during a session and took action against him — that promoted a union official last week to call on the Board of Education to conduct an independent investigation into the matter.

WHAT: Windsor Locks High School teacher Nile Rozie’s behavior during professional development on Nov. 2 ended with Superintendent Shawn Parkhurst putting him on paid administrative leave.

DISPUTE: President of teachers union has asked the Board of Education for an independent investigation into the incident.

WITNESSES: Parkhurst, four teachers, high school principal, and union representative provided statements about the incident.

Details of the incident involving Parkhurst and Rozie were provided by school officials following a request for documents made by the Journal Inquirer under the Freedom of Information Act.

When Brian Deming, president of the Windsor Locks Teachers Association, asked the school board during its meeting Thursday to investigate the matter, he did not recite aloud the specifics of the incident or include the teacher’s name, but both were provided in documents obtained by the JI.

The statements provided to the JI are from Parkhurst, high school principal Rebecca Bissonnette, four unnamed teachers who attended the professional development session, and union representative Matt Sigall, who was called to the main office after the incident occurred.

The statements address what occurred on Nov. 2 when Parkhurst asked Rozie to put his coloring away and log into the appropriate page for the professional development presentation.

According to Parkhurst’s statement, at approximately 30-45 minutes into the Nov. 2 presentation he noticed Rozie seated “with his head down, hood on, and coloring with colored pencils on a clipboard.”

Parkhurst said he noticed that Rozie’s Chromebook had a flag of Brazil in full screen. After asking Bissonnette if that’s what Rozie should have been doing and hearing from her that it was not, he said he tapped Rozie on his shoulder and said he needed to be engaged in the professional development, to log in, and put his coloring away.

According to Parkhurst, Rozie refused at first and continued to color so he said he and Bissonnette — she was also in the room and he called her over — would meet with him in the main office.

“He continued to color and slowly started to put his stack of colored pencils away,” Parkhurst said about Rozie. “I proceeded to then instruct (Bissonnette) to call union representation and, due to Nile not moving, said to him to get up and start moving.”

Two of the four unsigned statements from teachers say Rozie was coloring during the development presentation but they do not address how long it took him to put the coloring materials away.

The third teacher statement states that Rozie put the map of Brazil away when Parkhurst asked for Bissonnette to come over to where Rozie was sitting. The fourth teacher states that when that teacher came back from the bathroom and asked Rozie what he did after hearing Parkhurst direct him to the office, Rozie said, “I was coloring.”

Deming, in his presentation before the school board last Thursday, stressed that the teacher statements contradicted Parkhurst’s rendition of what happened that day. But it is unclear from the portions of the teacher statements provided to the JI by school officials what exactly was contradictory.

As Parkhurst, Bissonnette and Rozie headed to the office, Parkhurst, in his statement, said he had to ask Rozie twice to put on his face mask, to which he said Rozie did not reply. Once in the conference room of the office, Parkhurst said he told Rozie that if he didn’t put on his face mask correctly, he would ask him to leave for the day.

Bissonnette’s statement also says that Parkhurst had to ask Rozie “at least twice” to pull up and correctly wear his face mask while the three were walking to the main office.

“Mr. Parkhurst also stated that if he had to ask him again to fix his mask, he would send him home,” her statement says.

Bissonnette said Parkhurst asked her if Rozie should be coloring a map of Brazil during the professional development presentation to which she replied “absolutely not.”

In his statement, Sigall, the union rep, said he arrived at the office and listened to Parkhurst’s rendition of what happened. He then asked to speak with Rozie privately and said the teacher told him that he was “on task” with the materials provided during the professional development.

Sigall’s statement also says Rozie told him he had a map up on his computer, which he sometimes doodles on but put it away when Parkhurst asked.

“I understood that he was doodling and that Nile complied to the initial request but that there was nothing for Nile to say at this point,” Sigall wrote.

He said Parkhurst stated Rozie would be sent home on paid administrative leave immediately and would notify Human Resources Director Sheri Lee to begin an investigation.

Attempts to reach Rozie at the high school this morning were unsuccessful.

At last Thursday’s school board meeting, Deming said teachers are concerned about the incident and want an independent investigation into it. He also said Parkhurst had “forceful physical contact” with Rozie, an accusation that he said at least one witness confirmed.

The statements from teachers, Bissonnette, and Sigall do not mention any forceful physical contact. Parkhurst mentioned in his statement that he tapped Rozie on the shoulder before asking him to put coloring materials away.

Deming also told the school board that teachers have reported incidents with similar patterns as recently as Oct. 21, and that Parkhurst’s behavior over the last year should be investigated. He provided no specifics.

Lee said in an email this week that she does not have any documentation of complaints made about Parkhurst.