ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Michael Carrick calls for focus after emotional few days at Manchester United

By Ian Parker
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Juin_0d3s59qY00

Michael Carrick wants Manchester United players to quickly refocus on Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Villarreal after paying an “emotional” farewell to sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer .

Carrick has been placed in caretaker charge after Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Watford proved the final straw for the beleaguered Solskjaer, who bid his farewells to the players with an address at the training ground on Sunday morning.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone at the club,” Carrick said. “I’ve been working with Ole now for three years and I’ve known him an awful lot longer. I know the person he is, the values he has, what he believes and how he treats people.

“To see Ole unfortunately lose his job yesterday was tough for me and tough for a lot of people at the club. You could tell by the emotion around the place yesterday what Ole meant to everyone.

“We understand and Ole understands it’s a results business so as much as you build the right foundations and environment and you show people the way, you sometimes don’t get what you deserve…

“On the flip side football is football and it’s business as usual today in terms of preparing the team for tomorrow’s game.

“It’s a privilege for me to sit in this position and I understand the responsibilities that come with that. The focus now is on flipping our mindset very quickly and that’s something this club has done very well historically.”

Carrick said he was told on Sunday morning by United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward he would be put in temporary charge – with the club planning to appoint an interim manager until the end of the season before a long-term replacement is named.

Things could potentially move faster than that – Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to be unsettled in the French capital and could be open to a mid-season move – but Carrick said those decisions were not for him.

“It’s literally just over 24 hours since everything unfolded and the game is not much further away so that is all I’ve been thinking about,” he said at the Monday lunchtime press conference.

“I’ve not looked past that. We’ve got a big game on the weekend (against Premier League leaders Chelsea) but we will address that when we need to. As long as the club want me I will give my best.”

Solskjaer’s exit signals a rapid unravelling of United’s ambitions this season. The surprise return of Cristiano Ronaldo had a side that finished second in the league last season being backed to challenge for the title, but instead they sit eighth, 12 points off Chelsea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CByQ_0d3s59qY00

Fortunes in Europe have been only marginally better – though United go into Tuesday’s match top of Group F, they are level on points with Villarreal with Atalanta two further back, having needed dramatic late goals from Ronaldo to salvage home wins over both sides and a draw away to Atalanta.

Asked what had gone wrong this season, Carrick said: “We could talk through all sorts of things, but it’s not the time to look back now. I know what I could done better. It’s important everyone looks at themselves and they don’t look elsewhere.”

But, given how central Carrick was to Solskjaer’s set-up – taking training sessions alongside Kieran McKenna and delivering key pre-match tactical talks – dramatic changes seem unlikely during the 40-year-old’s time in charge, however long it might last.

“We will have to wait and see,” he said. “Of course I’ve got my own personality to Ole but we’re very similar and that’s why we worked together for so long.

“I’m not giving too much away about what my plans are but I’m very clear in my own mind about how we want to play and I’m looking forward to seeing that on the pitch.”

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United: Michael Carrick admits he asked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he could take charge of the team

Manchester United interim coach Michael Carrick has admitted that he asked for permission from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to take charge of the team when he was offered the role. Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday following a poor run of form that left United with one win in seven league games. The smoking gun for the Norwegian came against Watford, as the Red Devils collapsed to a 4-1 defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United: Michael Carrick says Jadon Sancho can build on ‘spark’ shown against Villarreal

Michael Carrick believes Jadon Sancho is ready to take the next step for Manchester United after scoring his first goal in midweek.Sancho had struggled to make an impression since his £73million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer – with a player who had 54 goals and 67 assists in four seasons in Germany having none in either category in his first 15 United appearances.But that changed on Tuesday night in Villarreal as the 21-year-old crashed a shot in off the underside of the crossbar in the last minute of the 90 to give United a 2-0 win and confirm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Non-Liverpool: Michael Carrick Taking Over As Caretaker Manager As Glazers Keep All Coaching Staff At Manchester United Despite Embarsssing Football

After confirming the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this morning, Manchester United will be appointing Ole's sidekick Michael Carrick as caretaker manager, as well as keeping rest of the coaching staff. Manchester United are in all kinds of states at the moment and sorting who takes over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United news LIVE: Mauricio Pochettino keen on job, Michael Carrick press conference

Manchester United begin the post-Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era this week with interim boss Michael Carrick primed to take charge of the team for their Champions League match against Villarreal on Tuesday.Following one of the worst displays of the Norwegian’s tenure, going down 4-1 at Watford, United have opted for a change, leaving a complicated legacy for Solskjaer due to his failure to deliver silverware. It had been a long time coming, too, with The Independent learning that the 48-year-old was made aware that he was under renewed pressure ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road, with United chiefs increasingly concerned...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kieran Mckenna
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Ed Woodward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#Gunnar Solskjaer#French
Daily Mail

Manchester United face forking out MILLIONS to pay off Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's backroom staff - including caretaker Michael Carrick - after they were all awarded new three-year deals weeks before his sacking

Manchester United face paying out millions after they handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff new three-year contracts only weeks before sacking him. As Sportsmail revealed, assistant Mike Phelan signed a new deal last month, and sources have now disclosed that he was followed by the rest of the coaching team, including Michael Carrick - now caretaker boss - first-team coach Kieran McKenna and goalkeeper coach Richard Hartis.
PREMIER LEAGUE
vavel.com

Manchester United vs Villarreal: Carrick’s pre-match comments

Manchester United travel to Spain to face Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League, with matchday five possibly the route to the last 16 for the Red Devils. Temporary in charge manager Michael Carrick spoke to the press ahead of matchday five in the competition. On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stepping aside.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Carrick explains decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United’s trip to Chelsea

Manchester United’s caretaker coach Michael Carrick has benched his former club teammate Cristiano Ronaldo for the side’s trip to Chelsea this afternoon.Following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking seven days ago, the Norwegian’s assistant Carrick oversaw Tuesday’s 2-0 group-stage win at Villarreal in the Champions League.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Man United – latest updatesWhile Ralf Rangnick is expected to be named interim manager of United until the end of the season, Carrick again takes charge of the Red Devils for their Premier League fixture today.And somewhat controversially, Carrick has benched Ronaldo while opting to start Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Leaders Chelsea held to Man Utd draw as Man City go second

Premier League leaders Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United on Sunday as Manchester City moved to within a point of top spot following a 2-1 win over West Ham in swirling snow. "We have an incredible groundskeeper -- thanks to them we could play," City manager Pep Guardiola told the BBC, referring to the wintry conditions in Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

355K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy