ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

1st Trial of Anesthetic Ketamine for Depression in Parkinson’s Wins $2M

By Patricia Inacio PhD
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Two scientists at Yale University were awarded $2 million from the Michael J. Fox Foundation to conduct the first clinical trial investigating the use of ketamine — a powerful anesthetic — as a treatment for depression in people with Parkinson’s disease. The study will be led by Sophie E....

parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Futurity

Salt causes surprising reaction deep in the brain

New research in rodents reveals surprising new information about the relationship between neuron activity and blood flow deep in the brain, as well as how consuming salt affects the brain. When neurons are activated, it typically produces a rapid increase of blood flow to the area. This relationship is known...
SCIENCE
birminghamtimes.com

FDA Approves Incisionless Ultrasound Brain Surgery For Parkinson’s Symptoms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved an innovative incisionless surgery for debilitating Parkinson’s disease that offers an outpatient alternative to invasive deep-brain surgery. Insightec’s Exablate Neuro ultrasound device was successfully tested at the University of Virginia health system, which is now one of only 37 U.S. medical centers...
HEALTH
ptproductsonline.com

AAN Issues Guideline for Treatment of Early Parkinson’s Disease

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline providing recommendations for treating movement symptoms, called motor symptoms, in people with early Parkinson’s disease. The guideline is published in Neurology, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the Parkinson’s Foundation. This guideline updates recommendations on dopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Depression#Ketamine#Yale University#Phd#Md#Esketamine#Spravato
TODAY.com

Woman with young onset Parkinson's disease details diagnosis at 41

For months Liz Day, then 41, experienced shoulder and neck pain. When physical therapy failed to reduce her pain, she followed up with doctors and learned that young onset Parkinson’s disease was the cause. Six years later, Day recently ran the New York City Marathon and hopes to change the conversation around young onset Parkinson’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aithority.com

Intranasal Ketamine Garnering A lot Of Attention As An Effective Treatment For Depression

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant positive impact on the growth of the global antidepressant market. The pandemic is predicted to have a long and short term impact on the individual’s mental illness, given the hurdles faced during the crisis, such as social isolation due to lockdown, job insecurity, and fear of being infected by coronavirus. According to the survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation, in August 2020, 64% of the household who had a healthcare worker reported having experienced at least one adverse effect, such as difficulty sleeping or eating, increase in alcohol consumption or substance use, and worsening chronic conditions, on their mental health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) provided USD 425 million to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for the expansion of mental health services to isolated veterans through telehealth and other related services. Thus, given the increasing incidence of depression and anxiety among the global population over the pandemic, the antidepressant market is expected to have a significant impact during the COVID-19 crisis. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that the global antidepressant market was valued at approximately USD 14,538 million in 2020, and it is expected to witness a revenue of USD 17,233 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 2.68% over the forecast period. Active Biotech in the markets include: Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc. , Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
HEALTH
630 WMAL

Wearable Vibration Device May Ease Parkinson’s Tremor

Physiotherapist David Putrino was working on a vibrating glove to help deaf people experience live music when a friend mentioned that the same technology might stop tremors in people with Parkinson’s disease. Putrino, director of rehabilitation innovation for Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, was intrigued. The friend’s...
ELECTRONICS
WXIA 11 Alive

1st human trial on Alzheimer's nasal vaccine set to begin

What is being billed as the first human trial for a nasally-delivered vaccine to "prevent and slow the progression" of Alzheimer's disease is set to begin, Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston announced Tuesday. The small, phase one study will seek to test the vaccine for safety and efficacy. The...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
kingsvillerecord.com

Raising Awareness of Parkinson’s Non-Motor Symptoms Via Storytelling

(StatePoint) With the help of an Airstream trailer traveling the country, people with Parkinson’s disease will soon have a unique opportunity to record and share their experiences and personal stories as part of a program called “Yours, Truly.”. Nonmotor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease, as a whole, can be more...
HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

New Guidelines for Dopaminergic Therapy Set for Early Parkinson’s

The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a new group of guidelines designed to aid clinicians in prescribing the most effective and appropriate dopaminergic medications — those that increase or mimic dopamine — to patients in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. The new guidelines, endorsed by the Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
University of Rochester

Software uses selfies to detect early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

Machine learning lets Rochester researchers accurately identify signs of the neurological disease by analyzing facial muscles. Every day, millions of people take selfies with their smartphones or webcams to share online. And they almost invariably smile when they do so. To Ehsan Hoque and his collaborators at the University of...
CELL PHONES
Medical News Today

Blood-brain barrier changes may explain Parkinson’s disease progression

A clinical study shows that people with Parkinson’s disease experience changes in their blood-brain barrier. This could affect the body’s ability to filter harmful molecules away from the brain and let helpful molecules, such as glucose, into the brain. This discovery could provide a potential drug target for Parkinson’s disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Vascular Defects Appear to Underlie the Progression of Parkinson’s Disease

In an unexpected discovery, Georgetown University Medical Center researchers have identified what appears to be a significant vascular defect in patients with moderately severe Parkinson’s disease. The finding could help explain an earlier outcome of the same study, in which the drug nilotinib was able to halt motor and nonmotor (cognition and quality of life) decline in the long term.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Faster and better treatment for Parkinson's disease with the Manage PD tool

Presently, many of Sweden's 20,000 Parkinson's patients are not receiving the treatment they need, and many of the most seriously ill receive incorrect or inappropriate therapy. With the new Manage PD tool and the PD Pal study, Per Odin, professor at Lund University and senior attending physician at Skåne University Hospital in Lund, hopes to be able to improve the care of Parkinson's patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
sharpbrains.com

FDA-approved, Cybin-sponsored clinicial trial to measure ketamine’s impact on the brain via Kernel Flow neuroimaging helmet

Kernel’s Brain-Imaging Helmet Approved For Clinical Trial On Patients Using Ketamine (Forbes):. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a clinical trial using a neuroimaging helmet made by Los Angeles-based Kernel to track what happens in the brain when a human takes a psychedelic dose of ketamine. Cybin, a...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
healthing.ca

FDA approves non-invasive, outpatient surgery to relieve Parkinson’s symptoms

An ultrasound is now authorized to treat the involuntary movements and mobility issues commonly associated with the disease. A new method for treating advanced Parkinson’s disease that uses focused sound waves instead of invasive surgery has just been given the green light by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The...
HEALTH
Medscape News

EMA Says No (Again) to Nouryant for Parkinson's Disease

After re-examining its initial opinion back in July, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has re-affirmed its recommendation to refuse marketing authorization for istradefylline (Nouryant, Kyowa Kirin) intended for the treatment of Parkinson's disease (PD). Istradefylline, a selective adenosine A2A receptor antagonist, is approved in the United States (tradename Nourianz) as...
HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Mitochondrial Dysfunction Enough to Cause Parkinson’s in Mice

Mitochondrial dysfunction in dopamine-producing brain cells is sufficient to cause Parkinson’s disease, according to a new study done in mice. The study, “Disruption of mitochondrial complex I induces progressive parkinsonism,” was published in Nature. Parkinson’s is caused by the death and dysfunction of dopamine-producing (dopaminergic) neurons. A neuron, or nerve...
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Yoga for Parkinson's disease: What to know

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that results from nerve cell loss or impairment in a section of the brain called the substantia nigra. There is increasing evidence that yoga can help with the physical and mental symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. It remains unclear what causes Parkinson’s disease to develop....
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy