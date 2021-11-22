1st Trial of Anesthetic Ketamine for Depression in Parkinson’s Wins $2M

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant positive impact on the growth of the global antidepressant market. The pandemic is predicted to have a long and short term impact on the individual’s mental illness, given the hurdles faced during the crisis, such as social isolation due to lockdown, job insecurity, and fear of being infected by coronavirus. According to the survey conducted by Kaiser Family Foundation, in August 2020, 64% of the household who had a healthcare worker reported having experienced at least one adverse effect, such as difficulty sleeping or eating, increase in alcohol consumption or substance use, and worsening chronic conditions, on their mental health and wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) provided USD 425 million to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for the expansion of mental health services to isolated veterans through telehealth and other related services. Thus, given the increasing incidence of depression and anxiety among the global population over the pandemic, the antidepressant market is expected to have a significant impact during the COVID-19 crisis. A report from Mordor Intelligence said that the global antidepressant market was valued at approximately USD 14,538 million in 2020, and it is expected to witness a revenue of USD 17,233 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 2.68% over the forecast period. Active Biotech in the markets include: Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc. , Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.

