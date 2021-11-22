ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dial Up DIVS as Dividend Outlook Appears Rosy

By Tom Lydon
etftrends.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most recent batch of global dividend data indicates that payouts accelerated in the third quarter, and market observers expect more of the same in the current quarter. Translation: The current global dividend outlook is appealing, particularly against the backdrop of low interest rates throughout much of the developed world. That...

www.etftrends.com

