Columbus Public Health offering free home COVID-19 test kits

By Joe Clark
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health will be offering from home COVID-19 test kits, Tuesday.

CPH will be offering the free kits from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Celeste Center (717 E. 17 th Avenue).

Ohio doc says COVID-19 boosters readily available

The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to gather with family and friends who are fully vaccinated,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “Testing before you gather adds another layer of protection, especially for those who are at greater risk of serious illness and those too young to get vaccinated.”

Franklin County residents can get up to 12 COVID-19 home test kits at the drive-thru event, while supplies last.

Free COVID-19 home test kits are also available at local libraries and rec centers. You can find testing providers here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

