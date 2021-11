She asked me why the singer’s name was Alice. I said, “Listen, baby, you really wouldn’t understand.”. Today on Cause & Effect, DJ Miss Kitty will enter the nightmare of Alice Cooper and discover how Vincent Damon Furnier from Detroit became the legendary Alice Cooper, an American singer, songwriter, and performer whose career spans over 50 years. With a raspy voice and a stage show that features creepy props and grotesque stage illusions, including pyrotechnics, guillotines, electric chairs, blood, reptiles, baby dolls, and dueling swords, Cooper is considered to be “The Godfather of Shock Rock,” and has influenced rock n roll, performance, and musicians still to this day.

