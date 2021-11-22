ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas and Holiday Traditions return to Frederik Meijer Gardens

By FOX 17 News
 6 days ago
The University of Michigan -- West Christmas and Holiday Traditions is on display at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park this year.

Over 46 holiday traditions from around the world are on display and it's guaranteed fun for the entire family.

Patrons can also check out the Railway Garden exhibition at the gardens. Organizers say it showcases a unique horticultural display that incorporates garden design, miniature buildings handmade from natural materials, and model trolleys and trains.

For more information on hours and ticket prices click here.

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

