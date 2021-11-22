ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least seven dead in mangrove after gunbattle with Rio police

By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Residents on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro on Monday found the corpses of at least seven people in a mangrove after a sustained gunbattle with local police.

The bodies were found near a complex of slums called Salgueiro, in the city of Sao Goncalo, a poor and violent region that is part of metropolitan Rio.

Locals told media outlets that they believed other bodies would be found.

“The bodies were all thrown into a mangrove swamp, with signs of torture. They were tossed one on top of the other. This was clearly a massacre,” one resident told the G1 news website.

Other residents, who also declined to be named, gave similar accounts to other outlets.

The bodies were found after a weekend-long operation in the area, which began after a local police officer died while on patrol on Saturday. Sao Gonacalo is overseen by the 7th battalion, which has long been one of Rio state’s most deadly.

Rio’s military police did not immediately respond to locals’ accusations of officers having been involved in torture or multiple killings but said in a statement: “So far, preliminary information indicates that seven bodies were found.”

Police said they had entered the region to “stabilize” it after violence from alleged drug gangs.

They said officers would remain in the area to allow civil police officers to investigate.

In 2019, Reuters reported on the shooting to death of a resident by officers from the 7th amid a sharp rise in police killings. So far this year, officers from the 7th battalion killed 1,096 people, the highest of any battalion in the state, and up 17% from the first nine months of last year.

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mexican cartel hangs six more bodies in brutal turf war

A vicious Mexican drug cartel has sent another ominous message to its rivals, hanging six bodies from a bridge and a nearby tree in the midst of a violent turf war. The grisly discovery comes after nine bodies were hung from an overpass last week in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NOLA.com

Two dead, at least seven others injured in overnight crimes in New Orleans

Two women were fatally shot in separate incidents Saturday night, part of a rash of robberies and gun violence reported by the NOPD Sunday morning. A woman and a man were shot Saturday while inside their car at about 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue (map) in the 7th Ward. Authorities say a maroon pick-up truck may have been involved. Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene, and the man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle, according to the NOPD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mangrove#Shooting#Military Police#Rio De Janeiro#G1 News
ABC13 Houston

At least 19 dead, 32 injured after bus crash in Mexico

At least 19 people are dead and dozens more injured after a bus crash in central Mexico Friday. The accident occurred on a highway in Joquicingo, a township in the State of Mexico that's approximately 45 miles southwest of Mexico City. A tour bus heading to a religious site in...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

At least six dead after ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka

A ferry with around 20 people on board has capsized in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six passengers including four children, police said.The authorities have rescued 12 people so far, said navy spokesperson Captain Indika De Silva. Among those rescued are three school children, reported the Colombo Page newspaper.The cause of the accident was not immediately clear, with Captain De Silva saying that a navy search and rescue operation is under way. There are concerns that the death toll may yet increase, with the navy deploying teams from its Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS), Special Boat Squadron (SBS),...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
International Business Times

Man Arrested For Raping 2 Minor Sisters, Impregnating 16-Year-Old

A 35-year-old man in Delta State, Nigeria, has been arrested for raping two minor sisters and impregnating one of them, authorities said. The suspect was identified as Jude Nduka, a resident of Obi Onuwe Street behind Kowen Plaza, Asaba. He is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and her 13-year-old sister, whose names were not disclosed in a police release obtained by Sahara Reporters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Police Arrest Man Linked to Murder of Woman in South Philly

Philadelphia Police have now arrested a person of interest connected to an homicide that happened in South Philadelphia earlier this week. According to police, the man was arrested after hours of barricading himself inside a home on the 500 block of N. Gross Street in West Philadelphia Friday morning. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice, Killed In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and killed on Sunday in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:57 p.m., according to officials. No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tampa Bay Times

At least 45 dead after Bulgarian bus crashes, catches fire

SOFIA, Bulgaria — A bus carrying people home to North Macedonia from a tourist trip to Istanbul crashed and caught fire in western Bulgaria early Tuesday, killing at least 45 people, authorities said. Seven people were taken to hospitals for treatment. The accident happened around 2 a.m. North Macedonia’s chief...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

234K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy