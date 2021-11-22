ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUV Driver ID’d In Parade Crash; Was He Fleeing A Crime?

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into a crowd of holiday parade marchers in Wisconsin, killing at least...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

fox9.com

Waukesha Christmas parade: SUV driver ID'd, 5 dead, 48 injured

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The chaos at Waukesha's Christmas Parade on Sunday, Nov. 21 has resulted in five deaths and 48 injured. The theme of this year's parade was "Comfort and Joy," but it has been anything but the last 24 hours in Waukesha. "Last night, our wonderful Waukesha Christmas Parade...
WAUKESHA, WI
kurv.com

Man Killed, Several Hospitalized In 2-Car Crash North Of Donna

A 2-car crash north of Donna killed one man and sent five other people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of a 1997 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Val Verde Road when the car skidded out of control. The sedan slammed into a southbound Chevrolet Malibu near Donna North High School.
DONNA, TX
CBS Boston

Seekonk Break-In Suspect Dead After Crash And Shootout With Police, DA Says

SEEKONK (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office said a rifle-wielding break-in suspect is dead after a crash and exchange of gunfire with Seekonk Police early Sunday morning. The chaotic scene began around 6:40 a.m. when Seekonk Police received a notification from an alarm company about a break-in at a business on Route 6. Officers arrived about five minutes later and found the business had been broken into by a suspect who was seen leaving the area on foot. Police found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, but they sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, the suspect lost control, hit a curb and rolled their car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area. Police investigate an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk. (WBZ-TV) Two Seekonk officers arrived soon after. According to the district attorney, the suspect started shooting at them with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside. The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.
SEEKONK, MA
State
Wisconsin State
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
kurv.com

Waukesha Parade Crash Suspect’s Bail Raises Questions

(AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails. But legal experts caution that one extreme case should not be reason to push for higher bail amounts that would keep poorer defendants behind bars longer while they await trial. Police said Darrell Brooks was behind the wheel of the SUV that sped through the parade route in Waukesha on Sunday, killing five and injuring 48 others. He was to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kurv.com

2 Killed In High Speed Crash In Weslaco

Police say speeding was a factor in a deadly car crash north of Weslaco Tuesday morning. Two Elsa residents were killed when the driver lost control and the Honda sedan smashed through a residential concrete fence near North Westgate Drive and Mile 11. Both the driver and a passenger were pronounced dead when police arrived at the scene. Killed were 22-year-old Garrett Garcia and 15-year-old Armando Castillo. Police say they’re continuing to investigate all aspects of the wreck.
WESLACO, TX
Bring Me The News

Driver suffers severe burns in Golden Valley car crash

Authorities are investigating a car fire that left a driver with "severe burns" in Golden Valley this weekend. It happened shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Golden Valley Rd and Bassett Creek Dr. Responding to a report of a possible car crash, officers arrived to find a car "down an embankment, full engulfed in flames," a news release says.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
CBS Sacramento

CHP Investigating Deadly Crash Involving Sac Metro Fire Ambulance, Another Drive And Pedestrian

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a Sac Metro Fire ambulance, another driver, and a pedestrian. “I heard that she was still screaming for help but then this ambulance came over and ran her over,” said Sandeep Dhillon a business owner. Dispatch audio recordings included the sounds of a person crying, following the deadly crash Friday night on Fulton near Arden Way. Dhillon was working inside his shop when heard a loud crash.   He went outside and says that’s when he saw a woman in the street and a distraught man standing nearby.    “I saw her...
SACRAMENTO, CA
kurv.com

Agencies Investigating Deadly Crash North Of La Joya

Authorities are working to identify the two people killed when a pickup truck with 10 other people inside veered out of control and rolled while being chased by a state trooper north of La Joya. The DPS says the trooper tried to pull the Ford F-150 over for a traffic...
LA JOYA, TX
kurv.com

Prosecutor: Three Men Had No Cause To Chase Ahmaud Arbery

(AP) — Closing arguments are underway in the trial of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year in Georgia. A prosecutor told jurors Monday that the men charged in the fatal shooting had no cause to chase Arbery when they saw him in their neighborhood. She said they pursued him solely because he was “a Black man running down their street.”
KFOX 14

Man found murdered at airport identified as Southwest Airlines employee

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Southwest Airlines stated a 49-year-old man who was found dead by police at the El Paso International Airport Friday night was an employee. The airline stated in its statement, that a ground operations employee has died after being shot in a parking lot at the El Paso International Airport.
EL PASO, TX
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
WBOY 12 News

1 person dead after 3-vehicle accident in Maryland

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a 3-vehicle accident in Maryland. On Nov. 22, troopers with the Garrett County detachment of the Maryland State Police received numerous calls of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland, according to a press release. While en route to the […]
MARYLAND STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chicago woman arrested for attacking man she’d previously stalked, police say

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police arrested a Chicago woman on multiple charges after she allegedly attacked a man she had reportedly stalked in the past. Police said they received two text-to-911 messages Monday afternoon asking authorities for “HELP.” Dispatchers were able to track the messages to a home on Red Apple Drive which had a caution note that the homeowner had been the victim of several stalking incidents in the past.
JANESVILLE, WI
CNN

Missing gun belonging to Brian Laundrie's parents wasn't made public due to 'frenzied atmosphere,' family attorney says

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie's parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that their son was missing, according to the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Bertolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Laundrie, who was...
NORTH PORT, FL

