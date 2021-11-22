ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody police save man trapped in garbage truck

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXV5W_0d3s3ZgD00

Dunwoody police officers helped a man who found himself trapped in a garbage truck on Friday.

Police said officers responded to reports of a person trapped inside a garbage truck around Womack Road at around 5 a.m. on Nov. 19. Responding officers and firefighters found an unhoused man trapped inside the truck.

Police said the man said he had been sleeping inside of a dumpster somewhere on Winters Chapel Road. DeKalb County Fire Rescue members were able to get the man out of the dumpster. He was taken to a local hospital.

“Thankfully, there were no life-threatening injuries,” said officials in a Dunwoody Police Department Facebook post. “The male was transported to the hospital by ambulance to be evaluated.”

The post Dunwoody police save man trapped in garbage truck appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

News Briefs: Another bridge fire; Buckhead homicide; bike parking

The Atlanta Fire Department battled the second bridge fire in three months on Cheshire Bridge Road on Saturday. Company 29 responded to a large fire under the bridge close to where Cheshire Bridge turns into Lenox Road. According to an Instagram post, intense heat from the fire caused the bridge’s steel to warp and spalling […] The post News Briefs: Another bridge fire; Buckhead homicide; bike parking appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Man and woman stabbed to death in Sweet Auburn

A man and woman were found stabbed to death in their Sweet Auburn district apartment on Monday night. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the Camden Vantage apartments at 180 Jackson St. around 9:26 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old female victim as well as 31-year-old male victim who appeared […] The post Man and woman stabbed to death in Sweet Auburn appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven police seek help in homicide

The Brookhaven Police Department is seeking information related to the murder of local man in his apartment. Police say that on Nov. 19, officers responded to reports of shots at the Carmel Creek Apartments, located in the 3600 block of Buford Highway. Police found 20-year-old Cesar Godinez-Naba in the doorway of his apartment, suffering from […] The post Brookhaven police seek help in homicide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: Man charged in Sandy Springs burglaries, Acworth murders

A 22-year-old man faces charges in connection with two burglaries in Sandy Springs and the murder of an Acworth couple. Matthew Scott Lanz is being held at Fulton County Jail on multiple charges related to the Sandy Springs incident. He was also charged Saturday afternoon in the murder of an Acworth couple, Sandy Springs Police […] The post Update: Man charged in Sandy Springs burglaries, Acworth murders appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atlanta#Garbage Truck
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fulton DA: ‘Frightening how many crimes and criminals we’re leaving on the street’

A passionate Fani Willis told a Georgia House committee on Monday that her Fulton County District Attorney’s office desperately needs stronger laws and more resources to fight crime in her county. “It’s frightening how many crimes and criminals we are leaving on the street,” said Willis, who ousted incumbent Fulton County DA Paul Howard in […] The post Fulton DA: ‘Frightening how many crimes and criminals we’re leaving on the street’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Update: Sandy Springs officer, suspect hospitalized

A suspect and a police officer were being treated for gunshot and knife wounds after Sandy Springs Police responded to a 911 call by a Cameron Drive homeowner about an intruder in the home Friday morning. Dispatchers received a call from the home at 8:41 a.m. to report the intruder, Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. Officers […] The post Update: Sandy Springs officer, suspect hospitalized appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Fire injures, displaces Sandy Springs apartment residents

Some residents of an apartment complex on Abernathy Road remain displaced by a fire on Nov. 16 that had four of them trapped on back porches of the building’s third floor. The Sandy Springs Fire Department responded to the call where they found heavy fire conditions in the breezeway of the 12-unit building, the department […] The post Fire injures, displaces Sandy Springs apartment residents appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs couple died in murder-suicide

A Sandy Springs couple is dead after a domestic violence incident in their Valley Hall Drive home just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 6. Sandy Springs Police detectives are investigating the incident in which Keianna Burns, 44, and her husband, 46-year-old Ronnell Burns, died, Sgt. Salvador Ortega said. Keianna Burns called 911 to report she […] The post Sandy Springs couple died in murder-suicide appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs resident finds live grenade in basement

A Sandy Springs resident brought a live grenade found in his basement to the Sandy Springs Police Department on Nov. 12 so it could be disposed. The Vietnam veteran found the live stick grenade while cleaning his basement, the Police Department said on Facebook. As it was a live grenade, the MARTA Police Department’s bomb […] The post Sandy Springs resident finds live grenade in basement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

UPDATE: ACLU doubtful over Brookhaven police drone program

The Brookhaven Police Department has begun a new drone program it says will increase community safety, but a national civil liberties organization remains skeptical.  The Brookhaven City Council approved the department’s Drone First Responder program in October of 2020. Police say the program is modeled after a similar drone program in Chula Vista, Calif., which […] The post UPDATE: ACLU doubtful over Brookhaven police drone program appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Piedmont Park murder victim was stabbed more than 50 times, according to autopsy report

Katherine Janness, the woman brutally murdered with her dog Bowie in Piedmont Park, was stabbed more than 50 times, according to the autopsy report released Friday by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. Janness and Bowie were found just inside the 10th Street entrance to the park by her partner, Emma Clark, in the early […] The post Piedmont Park murder victim was stabbed more than 50 times, according to autopsy report appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Suspect indicted for murder, kidnapping, attempted rape of Atlanta bartender

Demarcus Brinkley has been indicted on nine counts including malice murder, kidnapping and attempted rape of Mariam Abdulrab. Abdulrab, 27, was abducted from outside her boyfriend’s home in Chosewood Park in the early morning hours of Aug. 13. The popular bartender at Revery VR and Church was later found shot to death on Lakewood Avenue. […] The post Suspect indicted for murder, kidnapping, attempted rape of Atlanta bartender appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

TurnSignl app created to de-escalate encounters between police and motorists

Tech startup TurnSignl has created an app with the goal of de-escalating encounters between motorists and the police. The Minneapolis-based company recently launched the app in Georgia and has nearly a dozen attorneys signed on to advise drivers how to interact with law enforcement if they are pulled over in a traffic stop. Founded by […] The post TurnSignl app created to de-escalate encounters between police and motorists appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CELL PHONES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
910
Followers
766
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy