2022 Mercedes GLE Looks Ready To Battle The BMW X5

By Martin Bigg
 6 days ago
Back in August, we got our first look at the upcoming Mercedes GLE facelift as the German automaker was caught testing a camouflaged prototype. Considering that the GLE was redesigned for the 2020 model year, it seems a tad early for a midcycle facelift, but now another prototype has been spied...

Motor1.com

Ford Ranger With Mustang Face Transplant Looks Surprisingly Awesome

Ford is putting the finishing touches on the next-generation Ranger and Mustang, with the former debuting on November 24 and the latter likely sometime next year. Before heading towards a well-deserved retirement, the T6 and S550 as they're known by Blue Oval aficionados have been inexplicably (but dare we say brilliantly) combined to create a wild truck with a pony car's front fascia.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW's New Window Design Means Something Exciting Is Coming

BMW is one of the world's biggest and best automakers, but one doesn't get there (or, indeed, stay there) without constantly looking for ways to evolve and get better. Sure, not everyone will be a big fan of everything that an automaker does - BMW XM, we're looking at you and we really wish we hadn't - but that doesn't mean that a car company should just rest on its laurels and only give us that which is already proven to work. Recently, we've uncovered innovative new inventions like falcon doors for SUVs, but there's even more exciting technology coming to the Bimmers of the future. Thanks to patent documents filed in Germany, CarBuzz can exclusively report that something as banal and conventional as the window is set to be radically redesigned.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Epic Nissan Silvia Is Hiding A Four-Rotor Heart

Few other Japanese manufacturers have managed to deliver as many JDM legends as Nissan. From the 240Z Coupe, through to the S15 Silvia and R34 Skyline GT-R, this brand builds some seriously iconic cars. Tie that into a successful motorsport history, and you've got something truly special. Liberty Walk, one of the best-known names in JDM styling and modification, has taken a humble Silvia S15 and transformed it into something resembling the RD30 Skyline Super Silhouette race car from the 1980s, complete with an ultra-wide body kit and roll cage. The Nissan GT-R Nismo can take a back seat to this thing.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW X1 M35i spotted out testing again, looks meaner than ever

The upcoming BMW X1 was just spotted doing the usual rounds a prototype does before being cleared for production. Hidden under heavy camouflage, the upcoming Compact SUV did give away some interesting details, despite BMW’s hardest efforts to hide them. Due to its nature, some details couldn’t be completely hidden. And what we learned from these new spy shots is that the M35i model is really happening.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Frozen Portimao Blue looks stunning on the BMW M4 Convertible

The BMW M4 Competition Convertible is a huge improvement over the previous generation in pretty much every single way. It’s faster, more capable, more exciting to drive, and it also doesn’t feel like it’s made from soggy balsa wood. That last bit is the more important than most, as its newfound rigidity allows the M4 Convertible to provide genuine open-top performance thrills without falling apart. There’s one other improvement that helps its design — the soft-top convertible that replaced the hard-top.
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Used BMW X5 (Mk4, 2018-date) review

You'll need deep pockets to buy and run a BMW X5 and it's up against some very stiff competition, all of which are also worth considering. None of them appeared in our Driver Power survey this year, possibly because they're niche sellers but maybe because they didn't score highly enough, so the fact that the X5 just scraped in will put it ahead of some of those rivals, even if owners feel there's plenty of room for improvement. We're certainly big fans of BMW's family-friendly luxury SUV which is why in its 2021 Best Car Awards, CarBuyer named the X5 xDrive45 Best Large Plug-In Hybrid while the same car scooped Best Premium Plug-In Hybrid in DrivingElectric's 2020 awards. Before committing though, check out the BMW's rivals to make sure you're buying the right SUV for your needs.
CARS
CAR Magazine

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S (2021) review: obnoxiousness unleashed

It's fashionable for car folk to detest SUVs and especially silly farty ones that cost six-figures. But this GLE 63 S is really quite something. Obviously it's brash and obnoxious but in between the huge garish silhouette and those 22-inch wheels lies a car that's truly good to drive and be in.
CARS
Autoweek.com

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe Is Style and Substance

One of the most controversial styling trends centers around one of the most popular trends of our time: the crossover coupe. The Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S takes the crossover coupe style and blends it with the outlandish 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 to make one of the more interesting combinations of performance, utility, and style on the road. Based on the standard GLE-class Mercedes-Benz, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is a 603-hp people mover with all of the attitude you’d expect from an AMG. Of course, this top-flight crossover isn’t a bare-bones performance machine; it’s also well appointed with leather and soft-touch materials throughout the interior and sports lots of high-tech consumer features.
CARS
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS Spied Getting Ready For A Makeover

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS debuted exactly two years ago but engineers and designers already working on an update to the flagship SUV as seen by this lightly camouflaged prototype that our spies caught in Europe. The most luxurious variant of the GLS will go through mild visual updates in order to...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Take A First Look Inside The New BMW i5

As development of the next-generation BMW 5 Series continues, our spies have caught the Bavarian putting the electric i5 through its paces. And this time we get a first look inside the high-tech interior. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the i5 prototype's interior features the same curved display as its i4 sibling. In...
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW X5 drag races Genesis GV80 with predictable results

Traditional premium car makers always find themselves challenged by newcomers. Companies like BMW or Mercedes-Benz always have to be on the lookout for the ones wanting to take their spot. These days, that job goes to the Genesis sub-brand, more than ever. The luxury arm of the Hyundai-Kia conglomerate is certainly making waves with some of their latest products, but still seems to lose in some direct comparisons.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch A Cadillac CTS-V Pop A Wheelie On 8-Second 1/4-Mile

Before the new CT5-V Blackwing arrived, the CTS-V was Cadillac's flagship performance sedan. With a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 LSA from a C6 Corvette ZR1 under the hood in the second-generation model pumping out 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque, the CTS-V offered unprecedented performance for a Cadillac. Despite its...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This 1964 C2 Corvette Is Getting Lamborghini Power

Over the last few years, we've seen a growing trend of updating classic cars to fit in with the modern world. The reason, as we see it, is quite simple. Car design hit its peak between 1960 and 1980, which means if you want something beautiful and functional, you have to restomod it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Teases The New M4 GT4 G82

Back in June, the BMW M4 GT3 Race Car arrived with a staggering $530,000 price tag. This dedicated race car, based on the already scorching BMW M4 Coupe promises massive performance and is eligible for 2022 IMSA WeatherTech GTD and SRO GT classes. This is a dedicated race car for professional teams, which is not for everyone. That's why BMW is getting ready to launch the BMW M4 GT4 G82, a customer racing car that will replace the successful F82 M4 GT4.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes GLE Spy Shots Capture Crossover Covered In Little Camo

It’s been a few months since we saw Mercedes out testing the refreshed GLE, though a new batch of spy shots show development continues. However, while time has transpired since the last sighting, it still wears a tad bit of camouflage that doesn’t really hide a lot. Mercedes will keep the GLE’s updates relegated to the front and rear fascia, though customers shouldn’t expect anything transformative with the updated model.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Will Start 2022 With Reveal Of Its Most Efficient Vehicle Ever

When you hear of a concept that bears the 'Vision' nomenclature, you know that it will probably be something rather radical. The Mini Vision Urbanaut is a good example, providing a new interpretation of what the living space inside a car ought to be like. Then you have BMW's i Vision Circular Concept that aims to preview mobility in the year 2040. Mercedes-Benz has shown off its own such concepts, most recently revealing the Vision AVTR Concept in September of last year. Now the German automaker is following up stunning production vehicles like the Mercedes-Benz EQS with a new concept called the Vision EQXX, and according to a telling LinkedIn post, this will be revealed early next year.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 BMW i7 Spied Testing Against Mercedes EQS, Tesla Model Y And XPeng P7

BMW isn’t a stranger to electric vehicles as the i3 paved the way and the company has since introduced the i4 and iX. They’ll soon be followed by the i7, which is an electric version of the next-generation 7-Series. The company has a lot riding on the sedan, so it comes as little surprise the model was recently seen being tested alongside a number of competitors.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Alpine A110 Arrives To Take On The Porsche 718 Cayman

If there's one European sports car we wish would come to America, it's the Alpine A110. Launched in 2017, the reborn Alpine A110 looks stunning and is significantly lighter and more agile than a Porsche 718 Cayman or Audi TT. Now, this delicious piece of forbidden fruit has just got sweeter. For the 2022 model year, the Alpine A110 has been updated with improved performance, sharper handling, and new tech to make us more envious.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tuned BMW M3 Is The Ultimate Four-Door Track Toy

The G80-generation BMW M3 has been a hit since it was launched. Yes, not everyone has warmed to its divisive styling, but the sedan is brilliantly engineered. From its well-sorted chassis to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing up to 503 horsepower in Competition guise, there's a lot to like. Of course, that hasn't stopped tuners like AC Schnitzer from having their way with the M3 and giving it even more power. The same goes for the M4 Coupe which has also been on the receiving end of some spectacular upgrades over the last year or so. Now, German tuner Lightweight Performance has revealed its own radical take on the iconic M3 sedan.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

