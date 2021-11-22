Swedish parliament to vote on new govt despite failed talks

Iceland's outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday it had reached a deal to continue together in power for four more years, more than two months after winning a majority in a general election. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement will continue to head the government, the parties said. The Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party together won 38 of the 63 seats in parliament in the September vote, up from the 33 they had held since the previous election in 2017. The unusual alliance -- which has earned Jakobsdottir some criticism and saw her party emerge weakened from the election -- has brought Iceland four years of stability after a decade of political crises.

