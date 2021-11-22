ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swedish parliament to vote on new govt despite failed talks

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish lawmakers will vote later this week on whether Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson should become the country’s first female...

AFP

Sweden gets second chance to appoint Andersson as PM

Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson gets a second chance at becoming the country's prime minister on Monday, after her initial attempt last week lasted just seven hours. Parliament is expected to appoint Andersson as the head of a minority government made up solely of the Social Democrats, with just 10 months to go before September general elections. The parliament's vote is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm. If confirmed as anticipated, Andersson, the 54-year-old current finance minister, faces a challenging period in the run-up to the election.
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

Swedish lawmakers to vote next week on Andersson after chaos

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish lawmakers will vote next week on whether Magdalena Andersson, who briefly became the country’s first female prime minister before resigning after a budget defeat, can form a minority government, the parliament speaker said Thursday. Andersson served as prime minister for seven hours before stepping down...
POLITICS
Idaho8.com

New Swedish Prime Minister resigns hours after being voted in

Sweden’s first female Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, has resigned from office only hours after being voted in, Sweden’s official Twitter account announced Wednesday. The dramatic move came before Andersson was fully in office as she had not yet had counsel with the King, a spokesperson told CNN. Her resignation follows...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Swedish Parliament Confirms Social Democrat Leader Andersson as New PM

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's parliament voted to confirm Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first ever woman prime minister on Wednesday, ending weeks of uncertainty about who would lead the country. Former Finance Minister Andersson faces an immediate crisis with the government's budget bill likely heading for defeat...
POLITICS
mix929.com

European Parliament set to vote on huge farm subsidies’ deal

STRASBOURG, France (Reuters) – Lawmakers who helped broker a deal with governments on reforms to the European Union’s huge farming subsidy programme urged the European Parliament to give it the final green light on Tuesday. The deal reached in June ended an almost three-year struggle over the future of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Jewish Press

Romanian Parliament Votes to Make Jewish & Holocaust Studies Mandatory

The upper house of Romania’s parliament on Wednesday supported by a large margin a law making the teaching of the Holocaust and Jewish History compulsory in schools starting in 2023, Balkan Insight reported on Thursday. The law was introduced in parliament’s Chamber of Deputies on October 18 by all the parties except the extreme right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR). It was now adopted by both houses.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Pakistan opposition cries foul as parliament approves electronic voting

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Pakistan's parliament on Wednesday passed a law allowing electronic vote counting despite furious protests from the opposition which said it had been pushed through by the government to rig the next election. Opposition members tore up copies of the law, chanted slogans and called Khan...
BUSINESS
WRAL

UK Parliament votes to curb members' 2nd jobs after scandal

LONDON — Britain’s Parliament voted Wednesday to restrict lawmakers’ ability to hold second jobs outside politics, in an attempt to stem a slew of damaging headlines over lobbying and political “sleaze.”. Opposition lawmakers, though, accused the Conservative government of watering down proposals that could have made a bigger difference. The...
ECONOMY
AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
AFP

Iceland's ruling coalition agrees on new government

Iceland's outgoing left-right coalition government said Sunday it had reached a deal to continue together in power for four more years, more than two months after winning a majority in a general election. Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir of the Left Green Movement will continue to head the government, the parties said. The Left-Green Movement, the conservative Independence Party and the centre-right Progressive Party together won 38 of the 63 seats in parliament in the September vote, up from the 33 they had held since the previous election in 2017. The unusual alliance -- which has earned Jakobsdottir some criticism and saw her party emerge weakened from the election -- has brought Iceland four years of stability after a decade of political crises.
AGRICULTURE
Axios

Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline

The German government has urged members of Congress not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, arguing that doing so will "weaken" U.S. credibility and "ultimately damage transatlantic unity," according to documents obtained by Axios. Why it matters: At a time when roughly 100,000 Russian troops are massing at its...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Belarus leader tells migrants they have 'right' to go to EU

Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants on the border with Poland Friday that he would not try to stop them from reaching the European Union, urging Germany to take them in. With many of the migrants hoping to reach Germany, Lukashenko said he was asking the German people to welcome them.
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech president has sworn in Petr Fiala as the country’s new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary election. Milos Zeman and Fiala, the leader of the coalition that captured most votes in the Oct 8-9 vote were separated by a clear screen during the ceremony at the presidential chateau in Lany, west of Prague, after the president tested positive for the coronavirus and must isolate. In the Czech Republic, the president usually selects the election winner to form a new government. It’s not immediately clear when Zeman might appoint the entire Cabinet.
POLITICS
KEYT

Swiss vote to approve COVID restrictions as infections rise

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters have given clear backing to legislation that introduced special COVID-19 certificates under which only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative can attend public events and gatherings. Final results Sunday showed 62% of voters supporting the legislation, which is already in force. The referendum offered a rare bellwether of public opinion on the issue of government policy to fight the virus in Europe, which is currently the global epicenter of the pandemic. The vote on the country’s “COVID-19 law,” which also has unlocked billions of Swiss francs (dollars) in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic, came as Switzerland faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Russia will attack Ukraine if it joins Nato, warns Kremlin adviser

Russia will attack Ukraine unless Nato gives cast-iron guarantees that Kyiv will never be allowed to join the alliance, a Kremlin-linked foreign policy expert has said. The suggestion by Fyodor Lukyanov is the clearest explanation yet as to why Russia has been amassing troops near the Ukrainian border, leading to a rise in East-West tensions and fears of an imminent invasion.
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Republicans Are Playing Partisan Politics With America’s Top Anti-Semitism Post

Here’s something most Republican voters probably don’t know: For the last four months, a handful of GOP senators have been preventing the confirmation of the U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism. This post houses America’s point person for taking on anti-Jewish activities around the globe, but it has been vacant, despite a singularly qualified candidate being nominated for the role. That candidate is Emory professor Deborah Lipstadt. Her résumé speaks for itself. She has authored five books on anti-Semitism, advised the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, and been a trenchant public critic of anti-Jewish bigotry from the nationalist right to the socialist left. This past month, she testified as an expert witness at the trial of the alt-right instigators of the racist rally in Charlottesville, where the marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us!” (Last week, a jury fined them over $25 million.) Lipstadt even famously defeated Holocaust denier David Irving in court, in a legal drama that became a Hollywood movie.
CONGRESS & COURTS

