Garth Brooks’s concert Thursday (Nov. 18) at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville was billed as “an intimate evening” with the superstar — and with just an acoustic guitar, no band, and a lengthy list of iconic songs, Brooks certainly lived up to the promise. The acoustic show was in some ways reminiscent of his previous residency at Encore Las Vegas, which ran from 2009 through 2013. Early on in the evening, Brooks noted that once his stadium tour ends next year, he has thought about doing a residency “just like this.”

