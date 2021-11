Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. While there may not be a more common or consequential financial question then “how much money do I need to retire?,” there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer. One person’s retirement income needs will be different from the next, depending on their circumstances and goals. Though, it’s worth noting that a recent Schwab survey found that on average, 401(k) participants believe they’ll need $1.9 million to retire. Whether you think that amount is too much or too little, this article will break down important factors to consider when determining the size of your retirement savings. A financial adviser can also help you answer this important question and guide you in a plan for retirement.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO