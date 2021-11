In a way, and despite the huge scale of the job, placing Michael Carrick in temporary change of Manchester United following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes sense. That is despite the fact the relatively inexperienced assistant manager will need a great deal of support from those around him. Solskjaer's refusal to make improvements to a backroom staff - which included Carrick - despite United urging him to do so, does not bode well. Carrick will have to quickly re-establish faith in the coaches that the players have clearly lost.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO