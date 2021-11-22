ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks move higher after Biden taps Powell for new Fed term

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are moving solidly higher in early trading on Wall Street at the beginning of a holiday-shortened week. Markets were reassured after President Joe Biden said he would nominate Jerome Powell for a second four-year term at the helm of the Federal Reserve, a vote of confidence in Powell’s handling of...

NBC4 Columbus

High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall. The White House sees a common culprit for it all: COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes. Finally controlling COVID-19, the White House believes, is […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS
investing.com

Gold Tumbled after Biden Renominated Powell as Fed Chair

Gold (XAU/USD-spot) tumbled Monday from around 1850 to almost 1800 levels on the prospect of faster tightening after Biden renominated Powell as Fed Chair and Brainard as VC (vice-chair). The probable reappointment of Powell as Fed Chair will not only ensure present policy continuity but may also prompt for faster tightening (QE tapering, QT, and Liftoff). Both Powell and Brainard as well as Biden vowed to tackle surging inflation as the number one priority.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden taps Powell for second term as Federal Reserve chief

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to continue his tenure as chair of the Federal Reserve, a move that was opposed by progressives who fear he is opposing more significant oversight of the US banking system. The White House released a statement confirming that Mr Powell’s nomination...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Jerome Powell tapped for second term as Fed chair

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was nominated for a second four-year term by President Joe Biden on Monday, extending a tenure that began somewhat by chance, survived blistering criticism from former President Donald Trump, and now positions the ex-investment banker to finish the most consequential revamp of monetary policy since the 1970s.
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

Biden Reappoints Powell as Fed Chair

President Joe Biden has ended weeks of speculation by choosing to appoint Federal Reserve Board (FRB) Chair Jerome Powell to another four-year term in that post. Meanwhile, Biden has also chosen Lael Brainard, who currently serves with Powell on the seven-member FRB, to become the next vice chair of that body, filling an open seat. The announcements came on Nov. 22, 2021, and both nominations are subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
STOCKS
The Week

Biden renominates Fed Chair Jerome Powell for second term: 'We need stability and independence'

Following lots of speculation, President Biden has officially renominated Jerome Powell for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve, CNBC reports. "Fundamentally, if we want to continue to build on the economic success of this year we need stability and independence at the Federal Reserve," Biden wrote in a Monday morning statement. "I have full confidence after their trial by fire over the last 20 months that Chair Powell and Dr. Brainard will provide the strong leadership our country needs." Lail Brainard, the current Fed Governor who was also believed to be in the running for Fed Chair, will instead become the vice chair of the board of governors, per CNBC.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

