Waukesha Christmas Parade: What We Know So Far

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Waukesha Christmas Parade turned deadly Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into the parade route. Here’s what we know so far.

  • A vehicle drove through barricades and into the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Graphic video shows a red SUV drive into the parade, striking a number of people as they marched in the parade. The police chief confirmed a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. The SUV was recovered from 338 Maple Avenue.

Credit: Abby Brinkman

  • At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured during the parade.

As of 9:55 a.m. Monday, Children’s Wisconsin reported treating 18 children who were injured during the parade. Children’s Wisconsin said the children injured ranged in age from 3 to 16 years old and included three sets of siblings.

Health officials said the 18 children treated suffered injuries from facial abrasions and broken bones, to serious head injuries. Six of the patients were sent to surgery last night and two additional patients are undergoing surgery Monday.

Performing group, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on Facebook saying their members were also among those killed during the parade. “Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” the group said in the post.

  • Suspect charged

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson confirmed Monday that a man has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide.

The suspect in the Waukesha Christmas Parade has been identified as Darrell Brooks.

He was taken into custody after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks, with a birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $1,000 bond was posted on Friday.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

  • You can donate to the United for Waukesha Community Fund.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way create this fund to support the impacted families. Donations can be made online.

This is a developing story. CBS 2 will provide updates as new information is available.

