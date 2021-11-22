ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Deloitte Reveals Pre-Thanksgiving Consumer Sentiment

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Once the most wonderful time of the year for retailers, in recent years consumers have started shopping earlier and earlier — a consumer behavior that escalated even further due to the pandemic’s impacts.

According to new findings from Deloitte’s pre-Thanksgiving pulse survey, 70 percent of shoppers said they started holiday shopping by the last week in October. As previously reported by WWD , this early shopping has been fueled by consumers’ worry about ongoing supply chain disruptions . And early shoppers have been validated in their fear, with 63 percent of shoppers from Deloitte’s survey saying they have already experienced stockouts.

More from WWD

Still, findings in the survey show the Thanksgiving period is still very much a driving force. In fact, based on its findings, the company predicts holiday sales will see an average spend increase of 12 percent year-over-year being boosted by middle-income households who said they are looking to take advantage of deals.

Notably, 70 percent of consumers surveyed said they expect to shop during the Thanksgiving period. Additionally, 51 percent of Thanksgiving shoppers’ budgets are likely to be spent during the Thanksgiving period.

At the same time, enthusiasm for shopping in-store during the Thanksgiving weekend is present, however, consumer behaviors are persisting as shoppers continue to rely on the convenience of digital formats and Deloitte predicts a majority of total spend during the holiday season will occur online. And 72 percent of consumers said they support the decision of several retailers to keep physical stores closed on Thanksgiving day.

This digital convenience extends to dealing with stockouts for consumers with 40 percent of survey respondents reporting they had stayed with the same retailer, purchasing an item online, finding a different item or returning to the store later, when coming across a stockout in-store. However, 34 percent said they went online to find the item from competitors and 22 percent said they went to a competitor’s physical store when they had experienced a stock-out in-store.

Data in the company’s survey shows in-store traffic for Black Friday will see an average spend of $135, compared to $124 in 2020. And a third of survey respondents said they are now planning to spend more compared to initial holiday budgets from September. Of those planning to spend more, 41 percent cited that it was as a result of seeing higher prices this year. In fact, when asked, 54 percent of early shoppers reported they had experienced higher prices this year.

What are they spending more on? A huge 92 percent of consumers said they expect to spend more on gifts and gift cards, while 42 percent said they will budget more for non-gift purchases and 55 percent plan to spend more on experiences and entertainment.

Of the 30 percent of consumers who said they have not yet started their holiday shopping, 78 percent said they expect prices to be higher this Thanksgiving period compared to this time in 2020. When it comes to discounts in comparison to last year, 37 percent of consumers said retailers are discounting less, 54 percent said retailers are providing similar discounts and 9 percent said retailers are discounting more.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this increase in budget is causing many consumers to rely on credit cards and buy now, pay later (BNPL) options. Looking at younger generations in particular, 46 percent of Millennials and 40 percent of Gen Z said they will rely on credit cards, while 48 percent of Millennials and 40 percent of Gen Z said they will utilize BNPL.

FOR MORE WWD BUSINESS NEWS:

NewStore Names 2022 Omnichannel Retail Leaders in Report

Klarna Acquires Inspirock, Giving Consumers New Ways to Plan Travel

Affirm Survey Reveals Pressure to Overspend on the Holiday Season

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Edited Data Reveals Inflation Impact on Apparel Categories

Click here to read the full article. As inflation in the U.S. reaches a 30-year high in October with consumer prices surging 6.2 percent, retail market intelligence platform Edited tapped its data on more than 4 billion stock keeping units to see the impact on several product categories. In the luxury handbags segment, the company said when compared to 2019, “the average full price of in-stock handbags increased by double digits at Gucci (14 percent) and Prada (11 percent), with Louis Vuitton noting the biggest jump at 45 percent.”More from WWDWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail ConceptsUnites...
BUSINESS
WWD

Black Friday: Retailers Ready and Set to Go

Click here to read the full article. For Black Friday weekend, no one expects a retail barnburner — nor will it be anywhere near a turkey. Evolving forces of nature and consumer dynamics could deliver a better-than-expected outcome, particularly since many retailers entered the fourth quarter with momentum after posting third-quarter gains, though a degree of caution pervades the industry.More from WWDVetements RTW Fall 2022Rarified GemstonesSwarovski Continues Reboot With Creators Lab Concept and New Flagship “We are excited about the weekend but we don’t expect to see a huge peak and then a complete quiet period after. It will be like last year...
RETAIL
WWD

What to Buy on Black Friday, According to Retail Experts

Click here to read the full article. The 2021 holiday shopping season is expected to be more robust in comparison to last year’s, with retailers offering longer sales periods and consumers expected to spend at pre-pandemic levels. Although the 2021 holiday shopping season is being impacted by supply chain and shipping delays, consumer spending is expected to increase. A report by Accenture shows that consumers are budgeting an average of $598 for holiday shopping this season, compared to $539 last year. The report also shows that comfort levels with in-store shopping have risen from last year, with more than half of...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Thanksgiving#Consumer Sentiment#Chanel
Cheddar News

Consumer Sentiment High in Black Friday Survey; Spending Expected to Shine

At least 31 percent of shoppers said they would be shopping on Black Friday in 2021 compared to 24 percent in 2020, according to a survey by professional services company Deloitte. Jenna Pogorzelski, Deloitte retail leader, joined Cheddar to break down the numbers and discuss the optimism expressed by the survey results despite ongoing retail hurdles such as the pandemic, inflation, and supply chain constraints. "We have updated data that consumers are a little less concerned than last year heading into stores," she said.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Michigan Consumer Sentiment: Less Optimism In November

The November Final Report came in at 67.4, down 4.3 (6%) from the October Final. The November Final Report came in at 67.4, down 4.3 (6%) from the October Final. Investing.com had forecast 66.8. Since its beginning in 1978, consumer sentiment is 21.7 percent below the average reading (arithmetic mean) and 20.8 percent below the geometric mean.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOXBusiness

Thanksgiving sales hit $72B as consumers shop early

New data from Adobe tracking sales since the start of November found consumers increased online spending by around 20% compared to the same period last year. Consumers spent $72.2 billion between Nov. 1 and Nov. 23 this year, resulting in 19.8% growth year-over-year. Adobe touted the figure as evidence that shoppers have returned in force and hit the sales early, with Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet to come into play.
BUSINESS
CNN

Going to the store may be your smartest bet to navigate the supply chain crisis this holiday

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis means last-minute gift buyers may have little choice but to go shopping the old-fashioned way this holiday season. High demand, combined with supply chain delays, materials' shortages and troubles hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of items both online and at stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more appealing option for shoppers than waiting around for delivery, analysts expect.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

US Retail Sales At All-Time Highs, But Consumer Sentiment Hits 10-Year Low

Investors reacted positively to a strong U.S. retail sales report on Tuesday, but there has been a historic divergence between consumer sentiment and consumer behavior. The Numbers: On Tuesday, the Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales grew 1.7% in October, ahead of analyst estimates of 1.5% growth. The stronger-than-expected spending numbers come the same month the consumer price index jumped 6.2%, its highest growth since the 1990s.
BUSINESS
WREG

Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers’ minds. Buoyed by solid hiring, healthy pay gains and substantial savings, […]
BUSINESS
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation

Stock index futures are pointing to a higher open as President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill. Additionally, President Biden is scheduled to meet with President XI Jinping of China on Tuesday to discuss tariffs and supply chain issues. However, last week’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment report hit a decade low. Inflation is hurting consumers and slowing the recovery in the U.S. and Europe.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

UoM Consumer Sentiment Index Drops to a 10-year Low on Inflation Surge

The Preliminary University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index for the U.S. declined to its lowest level in a decade after surging U.S. inflation numbers were released earlier this week. The index’s preliminary reading showed it had actually declined significantly to the 66.8 level versus an expected higher reading of...
BUSINESS
wogx.com

Thanksgiving flight bookings top pre-pandemic levels

Flight bookings have surged for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, topping pre-pandemic 2019 bookings by 3.2%, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index. It's welcome relief for an industry looking for a boost in revenue after the virus decimated travel for more than a year before vaccination rates increased and restrictions eased.
LIFESTYLE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
WWD

WWD

11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy