SUV driver ID'd in parade crash; was he fleeing a crime?

By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
 6 days ago
Christmas Parade SUV Toppled chairs line W. Main St. in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after an SUV drove into a parade of Christmas marchers Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) (John Hart)

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks.

Police haven't yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the matter provided the identification to The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Online court records showed a person named Darrell Brooks, with an birthdate making him 39, has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless homicide, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show $500 cash bond was posted Nov. 19.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether the SUV driver who plowed through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40, was fleeing from a crime, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant on Sunday, as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those killed.

One person was taken into custody after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said.

Investigators were questioning the person about an earlier crime, which the official described to AP as an argument involving a knife. The official, who cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages, was not authorized to discuss the case publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson gave no immediate details about the person in custody or any possible motive.

Thompson said that he did not know if the driver was hit by the officer’s bullets but that no bystanders were wounded.

On its social media account, the city of Waukesha put the number of dead at at least five.

The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers' cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of what apparently were several gunshots.

Another video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, just a few feet from her, before it hurtles into parade participants a few hundred feet ahead. One video, of dancers with pompoms, ends with a group of people tending to a girl on the ground.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that some of its members were among the dead. The organization describes itself as a "group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades."

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the post said.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed ... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue ... held us together.”

A Roman Catholic priest, parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee said.

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 people in the parade, including children as young as 2 being pulled in wagons and participants up to 18 years old.

Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.” A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.

Then he walked forward to see the damage.

“There were small children laying all over the road. There were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of participants included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest in that city in August 2020.

Bauer reported from Madison, Wis., and Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

5-year-old killed in accidental shooting on Thanksgiving, family says

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A 5-year-old girl died on Thanksgiving in an accidental shooting in South Fulton, family members told WSB-TV. Police said they responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday night at The Garden of Camp Creek Apartments, WSB reported. Authorities said Khalis Eberhart was shot in the chest after another child picked up a gun. Family members told WSB that Khalis died after a child hit a gun that had been placed on a chair, causing it to go off.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
Durham mall shooting: 10-year-old among 3 shot in North Carolina

DURHAM, N.C. — A shooting on Black Friday at Durham’s Southpoint mall left a 10-year-old and two other people injured, police Chief Patrice Andrews said Friday. Off-duty police officers working in The Streets at Southpoint called for assistance when they heard gunshots just after 3:20 p.m., Andrews said at a news conference. Responding officers found three people injured with gunshot wounds, she said.
DURHAM, NC
JSO: 2 hurt in stabbing at grocery store in North Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were stabbed at the Mayport Food Store at 2550 Mayport Road on Friday after a physical altercation occurred. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 2 p.m. and found both victims with non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital. According to police,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

The video of Ahmaud Arbery's shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man's killing into the national consciousness. But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
One killed in head on crash on I-295 southbound

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — One person is dead after a crash on Jacksonville’s Southside. Authorities were called to the scene on I-295 southbound at Baymeadows Road around 3:30 a.m. Friday. JFRD says a 42-year-old man from the Dominican Republic was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when he struck another vehicle...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Buck fed by visitors injures girl at Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE, Calif. — A buck being fed by visitors at Yosemite National Park injured a girl who approached and startled the animal, park officials said. The girl was injured Wednesday when the startled buck’s antlers connected with the girl’s arm, causing a deep laceration and chest wounds, park officials said in a Facebook post. The child, whose identity and age was not revealed, was treated at the Yosemite Medical Center and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to The Fresno Bee.
FRESNO, CA
Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 48 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 48 million on Wednesday, with more than 2.3 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Thursday night, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 48,126,373, and the nationwide death toll neared 776,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
