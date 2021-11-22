ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Llantwit Fardre: Murder investigation after woman's body found

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA murder investigation is under way after the body of a woman was found in a house in south Wales. Police were called to the property on St Annes Drive in Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd, at 14:45 GMT on Sunday. The woman has yet to be named and no-one...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Woman arrested after 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog

The 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. A 28-year-old woman has been arrested after a boy was killed by a dog in Caerphilly. Jack Lis, 10, was mauled to death at the home of a friend in Pentwyn,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
kezi.com

Eugene man charged with murder after body found near 24th and Monroe

EUGENE, Ore. – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a body was found near 24th Avenue and Monroe Street in the early hours of Thursday. James Cable, 38, of Eugene was taken into custody at his home in connection with a homicide there. Cable reportedly knew the 35-year-old victim, who police identified on Friday as Daniel Pizzutti of Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hazmat Suits#Crime Rates#Housing Estate#South Wales Police#Bbc Wales#Nelli Bird#Rhondda Cynon Taf Council
abccolumbia.com

Camden man in custody after woman’s body found in Sumter Co. backyard

Sumter Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter County deputies say the body of a 48 year old woman was found in the backyard of a home on Horatio-Hagood Rd. in Rembert Thursday afternoon. The Sumter County Coroner has identified the victim as 48 year old Cashnell Woods they say suffered a gunshot wound. Coroner Robbie Baker says an autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday at MUSC in Charleston.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
newschain

Police search woodland behind house where woman’s body found

Police have searched woodland behind a house where a woman’s body was found in a suspected murder in South Wales, the PA news agency understands. The woman was discovered at a property in Llantwit Fardre, Pontypridd at around 2.45pm on Sunday. South Wales Police officers and crime scene investigators remained...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

David Robinson, 53, Arrested For Murder Of Woman Who Died After Falling Down Stairs At Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man who allegedly killed a woman by knocking her down stairs as he tried to rob her at a subway station over the summer. David Robinson, 53, was charged in the murder of 58-year-old Than Wtwe Than, who was in a coma for almost two weeks before she died on July 28. David Robinson (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Robinson was wanted by police since the attack that ultimately killed Than at the Canal Street station on July 17. Than, a seamstress, was walking with her 22-year-old son when Robinson allegedly tried to steal her bag. Than and her son fell down the stairs during the struggle. Robinson was charged with murder and two counts of manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Indy woman is accused of murder and arson after man is found dead in house fire on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is behind bars accused of murder and arson. Police arrested 27-year-old Brittany Snelbaker in connection to the murder of 24-year-old Charles Burgess, Jr. Firefighters originally responded to a house fire in the 3600 block of E. Vermont Street around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WATE

Woman’s body found near Inskip Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Sunday morning near Inskip Pool and Park in North Knoxville. The death is believed to have been accidental but the investigation is not yet complete, said a spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department. The identity of the woman is being withheld until next of kin are notified.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WUSA9

Police: Woman's body found floating in Potomac

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are seeking information on the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found floating near a pier in Alexandria, Va., Saturday morning. Police said they received a call from a passerby who spotted the body in the Potomac River at Point Lumley Park near Duke Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
kpq.com

Woman’s Body Found in Quarry Outside Easton

Kittitas County Sheriff’s detectives are trying to piece together just what happened to a woman who’s body was found Wednesday morning in a quarry near Easton. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the discovery of a deceased, middle-aged Caucasian woman with tattoos and should-length hair with pink dyed tips lying in the rock cliffs surrounding the quarry. The cause of death is currently unknown pending an autopsy.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
The Independent

Blaise Barnett’s relatives arrested for murder of man during hunt for missing one-year-old

Two of Blaise Barnett’s relatives have been arrested for the murder of a man shot dead during the family’s hunt for the missing one-year-old.Delarius Miller and Santana Miller have been charged with the murder of 60-year-old Aziz Hassan who died at the Brannon Hill Condominiums in Clarkston, Georgia, on Wednesday night.Police said the Millers, who are said to be cousins of Blaise’s father Xavier Barnett, were part of a group of family members going door-to-door at the apartment complex in search of the toddler.Blaise was abducted early on Wednesday morning when his parents’ SUV was stolen from outside their home...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy