Who is BMF's Big L and what's her role as season 1 wraps up?

BMF (Black Mafia Family) is the hottest show on television right now centered around the Flenory brothers; Meech, Tee, and their multi-million dollar drug organization. But we’ve spent enough time talking about Meech and Terry since the series premiered. Meech and Terry’s father Charles Flenory is a noteworthy character on the show portrayed by Russell Hornsby. Hornsby has been featured in series like Iron Mike on Hulu and he has a recurring role on Netflix’s Lost In Space. Charles Flenory has garnered a lot of attention because of his stubborn and super aggressive demeanor especially when dealing with his son Demetrius. Fans have a love and hate relationship with Charles. We love the fact that he’s passionate about keeping his sons off the street so that they don’t become another statistic. The presence of a male figure could have saved millions of young African-American men who have fallen victim to the streets. We hate that Charles has an ego the size of a beach ball because it makes him so stubborn that it’s impossible to reason with him.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO