Who is BMF's Big L and what's her role as season 1 wraps up?

By Yasmine Leung
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 1 of BMF wrapped up on 21 November 2021, featuring a partnership between Big L and the two Flenory brothers, but what do we know about the girl boss?. 50 Cent’s crime series BMF outlines the beginnings of the Black Mafia Family, a prominent drug distribution and money laundering network...

yoursun.com

Starz announces docuseries on Detroit brothers who inspired the hit drama 'BMF'

The story of Detroit's Flenory brothers was fictionalized in the Starz drama "BMF," which airs its Season 1 finale Sunday. Now the real-life saga will be reaching prime time. Starz announced Thursday that it has given the OK to a documentary series on Demetrius (Big Meech) Flenory and Terry (Southwest T) Flenory.
TVOvermind

BMF: Who Is Charles Flenory?

BMF (Black Mafia Family) is the hottest show on television right now centered around the Flenory brothers; Meech, Tee, and their multi-million dollar drug organization. But we’ve spent enough time talking about Meech and Terry since the series premiered. Meech and Terry’s father Charles Flenory is a noteworthy character on the show portrayed by Russell Hornsby. Hornsby has been featured in series like Iron Mike on Hulu and he has a recurring role on Netflix’s Lost In Space. Charles Flenory has garnered a lot of attention because of his stubborn and super aggressive demeanor especially when dealing with his son Demetrius. Fans have a love and hate relationship with Charles. We love the fact that he’s passionate about keeping his sons off the street so that they don’t become another statistic. The presence of a male figure could have saved millions of young African-American men who have fallen victim to the streets. We hate that Charles has an ego the size of a beach ball because it makes him so stubborn that it’s impossible to reason with him.
Columbian

Kash Doll adds TV star to resume in Starz drama ‘BMF’

DETROIT — There are gender reveals, and then there are fabulous Detroit gender reveals. When rapper Kash Doll announced this month that she is expecting a boy, she did it with an Instagram photo taken on the Detroit Pistons center court at Little Caesars Arena. Wearing a floor-length, Pistons-blue gown...
thisis50.com

Tavia TV- BMF’s Finale Expect The Unexpected

Last night, BMF season 1 came to a close. Fans of course can’t wait for season 2 and due to its popularity that was already in the books. While the relationship of Big Meech and Terry has had its ups and downs, the brother’s quest for money and fame came at an extensive price. The bitter rivals and life-altering decisions that have to be made entails a cliffhanger that fans couldn’t develop in a dream. In Sunday’s Finale, the brothers are at a crossroads because they don’t want the same things. Big Meech is ready to level up since tying up some loose ends. On the hand, Terry wants out. Not only was he shot in the eye, his girlfriend left with his child. Despite the obvious tear amongst the brothers, fans couldn’t get over how happy Charles Flenory was when Terry received that settlement money.
blackfilm.com

Shondalia White talks STARZ hit series ‘BMF’

Shondalia White talks STARZ hit series ‘BMF‘ with blackfilm.com correspondent Koku Tona. Shondalia talks growing up in Flint, MI, her standup career, and voice acting work. She emphasizes the importance of respecting everyone on set and what she loves about living in LA. Black Mafia Family airs Sunday nights on Starz platforms at 9:00pm EST/PST. Check out the interview and let us know what you think!
