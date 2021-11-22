Who is BMF's Big L and what's her role as season 1 wraps up?

Last night, BMF season 1 came to a close. Fans of course can’t wait for season 2 and due to its popularity that was already in the books. While the relationship of Big Meech and Terry has had its ups and downs, the brother’s quest for money and fame came at an extensive price. The bitter rivals and life-altering decisions that have to be made entails a cliffhanger that fans couldn’t develop in a dream. In Sunday’s Finale, the brothers are at a crossroads because they don’t want the same things. Big Meech is ready to level up since tying up some loose ends. On the hand, Terry wants out. Not only was he shot in the eye, his girlfriend left with his child. Despite the obvious tear amongst the brothers, fans couldn’t get over how happy Charles Flenory was when Terry received that settlement money.
