Camber Energy Stock Is One Penny Stock That Looks Doomed to Stay That Way

Should Investors Be Buying These Stay-At-Home Stocks Ahead Of December 2021?. Stay-at-home stocks appear to be a returning theme in the stock market today. After taking a break for Thanksgiving, investors were immediately hit with news on the pandemic front. Namely, a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa with “many more mutations” than expected according to Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation. As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) is also holding emergency sessions to better compile data on the variant. Overall, with a new variant seemingly mutating aggressively, investors’ fears are not unwarranted. With that said, stay-at-home stocks could be worth checking out now.
