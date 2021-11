Last week on Steam was dominated by Battlefield 2042 and Forza Horizon 5. The game left the competition in the dust in terms of sales. As every Monday, the list of the biggest (by revenue) bestsellers of the previous week on Steam was released. The leader turned out to be Battlefield 2042. Preorders of various editions took three places in the top 10, including the first. The fact that the purchase of the Ultimate edition and the Gold edition enables the buyers to start playing earlier (the Early Access launched on November 12) helped sell the title.

