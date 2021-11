Prominent meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has been on a volatile ride of late, to say the least. Today, the dog-inspired token was up 3.4% at 9 a.m. ET. This move came amid what appears to be a more stable crypto market Monday morning. Most major cryptocurrencies are higher today, and some have even moved into positive territory for the week.

