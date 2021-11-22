It’s time to remake Office Space with John Wall and Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has had a rocky start in Los Angeles. We even went as far as to call it a failure after approximately two games, and that was before LeBron James went down with injury. You might have thought that Westbrook would thrive in his absence, able to dominate the ball and dictate play in his typical fashion, but that hasn’t exactly been the case. Westbrook is shooting under 43% from the floor and averaging over five turnovers a game while posting a Player Efficiency Rating that is smack dab the league average. If you’re a championship contender—and the Lakers at least think they are—that's not what you want from one of your three Musketeers (Porthos, in this case).

