Read it: Cuomo impeachment report released by NY Assembly

NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly on Monday released its 63-page report summarizing its impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Read the full report below:
NYS Assembly Impeachment Investigation Report on former Gov. Cuomo by Lauren on Scribd
Excerpt from report summary:
The detailed report concludes:
- Former Governor Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct;
- The former governor utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish and promote his book – a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit; and at the same time
- The former governor was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.
