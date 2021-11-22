ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read it: Cuomo impeachment report released by NY Assembly

By Associated Press, Henry Rosoff, Lauren Cook
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — The New York State Assembly on Monday released its 63-page report summarizing its impeachment investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Read the full report below:

NYS Assembly Impeachment Investigation Report on former Gov. Cuomo by Lauren on Scribd

Excerpt from report summary:

The detailed report concludes:

  • Former Governor Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct;
  • The former governor utilized state resources and property, including work by Executive Chamber staff, to write, publish and promote his book – a project for which he was guaranteed at least $5.2 million in personal profit; and at the same time
  • The former governor was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

