Wada Emi, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer, Dead at 84

By Patrick Frater
 6 days ago
Wada Emi , the celebrated Japanese costume designer who won an Oscar for Kurosawa Akira ’s “Ran” in 1985, has died.

Wada’s family told Japanese media that she died on Nov. 13, 2021, but did not disclose the cause or the place of her death.

Appreciated for her painstaking attention to detail – she hand-dyed the costumes for “Ran” – and for playing hard to get, Wada won numerous awards in addition to the Oscar and BAFTA. Other prizes included a Prime Time Emmy for her costumes in British TV show “Oedipus Rex” in 1993 and a Hong Kong Film Award for her designs on Zhang Yimou’s spectacular martial arts fantasy “Hero.”

Born Noguchi Emiko in 1937 to a wealthy family, Wada was surrounded from an early age by concert-level pianists, European artistic influence and Japanese literature.

At middle school she discovered that she liked the films of Jean Cocteau, but wanted to be a painter. Marriage to Wada Ben, a young TV director working for state broadcaster NHK, diverted her artistic inclinations towards performing art, contemporary dance and pantomime. Her first film work was on TV commercials.

She initially turned down most film work as producers were unwilling to meet her demand of designing the entire wardrobe. American production “Marco,” about Marco Polo and Kublai Khan, in 1971 was the first to agree. Kurosawa’s “Ran,” more than a decade later, was only the second to concur.

Kurosawa had never previously used a costume designer, but set out to persuade Wada, who he had met before. He may have been impressed by Wada’s stated ambition of designing costumes for all the works of William Shakespeare, and by her knowledge of Shakespeare texts in multiple languages including Japanese, German and English.

Production of “Ran” was interrupted for six months by a currency crisis that affected its French producer. Wada was so committed to it by that stage, and who had spent a vast sum on costumes, said that she would sell her house to pay for the film. That was not necessary, and the completed film earned four Oscar nominations.

Wada said that her intention was not to design costumes for characters, but instead to design them for specific parts of the story. And while she accepted the description of ‘stylized excess’ that was once applied to her, she was also at pains to leave the wearer unburdened by her creation, giving the performer room to act.

Color was, however, a Wada obsession. She would sketch costume designs, make miniatures and create fabric samples in order to get to understand the director’s taste. That may have been a factor that allowed her to work on no less than five films – including “The Pillow Book” and “8 1/2 Women” – by the famously high-minded British director Peter Greenaway . They mostly communicated by fax, she said.

Wada’s insistence on original work, and fine craft details, even for stage plays and operas, meant that she was expensive and far from prolific in a career of more than 50 years. Though it also meant her early works stood up to DVD and high-definition TV scrutiny.

And she remained professionally active until quite recently. She designed the costumes for Ann Hui’s Chinese literary adaptation “Love After Love,” which releases later this week in Hong Kong.

'House of Gucci' Costume Designer Janty Yates on Those Killer Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Looks

Costume designer Janty Yates was fortunate to have unprecedented access to the Gucci archives when she was planning the looks for "House of Gucci," but the wardrobe for the Ridley Scott film also encompassed pieces from Yves Saint Laurent and several noted menswear tailors.
'Shakespeare in Love' Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film 'The Pay Day' (EXCLUSIVE)

"Shakespeare in Love" star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie "The Pay Day," Variety can reveal.
How Jared Leto Used Prosthetics to Become a Balding Fashion Scion in 'House of Gucci'

From the moment the "House of Gucci" trailer was released, Jared Leto's transformation from svelte, long-haired actor to pudgy, balding fashion designer Paolo Gucci has been the talk of the film world.
'The Tragedy Of Macbeth' Production Designer & Costume Designer Created "Abstraction" – Contenders L.A.

Production designer Stefan Dechant and costume designer Mary Zophres said director Joel Coen instructed them to make his film The Tragedy of Macbeth more abstract than a literal adaptation.
All the Juicy Tidbits We Learned from House of Gucci's Costume Designer

Ridley Scott's House of Gucci has officially landed in theaters everywhere. An adaptation of the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden, the film is filled with things we're very excited about: Lady Gaga as a Machiavellian Patrizia Reggiani; Adam Driver as her husband, Maurizio Gucci; Salma Hayek as a tarot card reader; Jared Leto in truly grotesque prosthetics; Al Pacino (enough said); and, of course, tons of '70s, '80s and '90s capital-F Fashion.
FIDM Museum celebrates 'House of Gucci' film

Metro Goldwyn Mayer and United Artists Releasing have partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising for a limited time "House of Gucci" exhibit at the FIDM Museum.
'The Harder They Fall' Costume Designer Antoinette Messam Talks Western Influences, Costuming During COVID

Costume designer Antoinette Messam doesn't just dress A-list stars in Hollywood movies. Prior to costuming director Jeymes Samuel's revisionist Western The Harder They Fall, Messam worked as a stylist and designer in the fashion industry.
Jamaican Costume Designer, Raxann Chin Designs for Hollywood

[NEW YORK] – Since stepping away from the corporate world 12 years ago and moving full-time into costume designing, Raxann Chin has helped outfit casts for plays and movies.
Frances McDormand Could Be the First Person Nominated for Best Picture and Acting Oscars Consecutively

A24 and Apple Original Films play double duty on the William Shakespeare adaptation of "The Tragedy of Macbeth" from Joel Coen.
Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in 'Rare Objects' (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The "Dawson's Creek" and "Wonder Boys" actress will star in "Rare Objects," in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro's novel of the same name.
Oscar-winning composer Rachel Portman presents JULIA

The score, redolent of piano and strings, reflects all of the traits associated with Julia Child—joyful, amorous, soulful, and strong. The film released by Sony Pictures Classics and directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West is in theaters now.
SAG Predictions: Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Woody Norman Could Benefit from SAG's Love for Child Actors

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis.
Naomie Harris on Working With Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song,' the Future of Bond and Producing Her First Project About Black History

Given it's been a tough 12 months for cinema, it would be an achievement to appear in just one of the top 10 highest grossing films of the year. Naomie Harris has appeared in two: "No Time to Die" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," as MI6 secretary Moneypenny and superhero Shriek, respectively.
India's Samantha Boards 'Arrangements of Love' Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, one of India's top actors, has boarded the cast of feature film "Arrangements of Love."
'Revolution of Our Times,' 'The Falls' Triumph at Golden Horse Film Awards

"The Falls," Taiwan's Oscar contender and a timely drama about the trauma of home quarantine, emerged as the unsurprising winner at the Golden Horse Film Awards in Taipei on Saturday.
Moroccan Auteur Hakim Belabbes Recounts Poetic Tales in 'Collapsed Walls'

Moroccan auteur Hakim Belabbes' haunting memory piece "Collapsed Walls" is formed of fragments from the cycle of life as experienced by the residents of his birth place.
