CLEVELAND, Ohio – BrewDog’s Cleveland location - which opens officially Friday, Dec. 3 – is an architectural mix of old and new. It’s an enigma: Industrial, but warm. The long brewpub covers 20,000 square feet at 1956 Carter Road and is in the shadow of Cleveland. It offers a sort of throwback vantage of downtown through a vintage lens. Decades ago the nearby area was home to the thriving Jim’s Steak House and other places. But it has become an industrial wasteland ripe for revitalization. To the west of where BrewDog is, platform tennis courts are going in.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO