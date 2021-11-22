ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis calls on Florida Legislature to lower gas tax, citing inflation

By Lawrence Mower
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
From left, State Attorney General Ashley Moody, House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson stand behind Gov. Ron DeSantis at a news conference last week. DeSantis said Monday he is asking the Legislature to temporarily lower the state gas tax. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling on the Legislature to spend more than $1 billion to lower the state’s gas tax.

At a news conference at a Buc-ee’s gas station in Daytona Beach, the governor said it was incumbent on Florida to fight rising prices — which the governor blamed on the policies of President Joe Biden.

The Legislature can do its part by cutting the state gas tax by 25 cents per gallon, DeSantis said.

“We want to protect Floridians as much as we can against the inflation that we’re seeing,” the governor said.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, two Democrats who want to challenge DeSantis in the 2022 governor’s race, called for the governor to take action on the state gas tax last week. Crist called on the governor to temporarily freeze the state’s gas tax, and Fried wrote a letter to Attorney General Ashley Moody asking her office to investigate “anti-competitive, potentially illegal activity by oil and gas companies.”

The legislative session begins Jan. 11.

Comments / 22

Wanda Simpkins
6d ago

he's going to be the hero and lower gas prices by taking the $0.25 tax off , the Republicans voted for. to replace using the money from the infrastructure bill to help. but Ron said Florida doesn't need that money , it's just a pork barrel. he's becoming more of a reality TV star.

Romy Wagner
6d ago

Thank you for counteracting Biden's drive to bankrupt us. He forms a committee to figure out 'how to make gas prices go down,' (ask Hunter!) yet when President Trump took office gas prices started falling. People in California can afford four dollars a gallon, but no one else can.

