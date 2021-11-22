Soccer Fans Cheer On Arsenal, Bring Cannon Closer To Goal

On Saturday afternoon the New Haven Gooners — the official supporters’ club for Arsenal, a London-based football team — came together at The State House to do what they have done countless times before: watch their beloved team play a match while lifting a few pints and laughing with a few friends.

The event had a purpose far beyond cheering on Arsenal; the fans also raised funds for their future home, The Cannon, a bar, restaurant, and gathering place at 135 Dwight St. that has been trying to open for over a year now and has ties to not only the Gooners, but to New Haven’s arts scene.

Kevin Mackenzie, one of the three owners of The Cannon, started watching Arsenal games in the basement of Anna Liffey’s 15 years ago with Teague Dwyer, executive branch manager and founder of The Gooners. The club became official around 11 years ago, recognized by Arsenal America. The group moved its gatherings to Christy’s and then Trinity, but The Cannon will be their official home once it opens. Mackenzie has been a staple both in the New Haven bar scene, working at Rudy’s for the past seven years, and the music scene, as a part of The Hulls (who will be headlining a fundraiser for CT Food Bank at State House on Dec. 10) and many other bands, including The Simulators.

“The Gooners will be at The Cannon once it’s open,” said Mackenzie. “I want to be behind the bar serving drinks. I just want to be open and do our thing.”

The Cannon has been trying to do just that since the beginning of 2020. According to co-owner Tessa Davis, an 18-year veteran of the restaurant industry, the business had the unfortunate experience of bad timing.

“We signed the lease in February 2020, and almost immediately began looking for equipment,” said Davis. “Then lockdown happened.”

She and Mackenzie didn’t even see each other again until May 2020, speaking via Facetime meetings and asking each other “can we do this?” and “how?” They decided to focus initially on the kitchen, receiving a wealth of pieces from Yale’s Joseph Slifka Center for Jewish Life, which was remodeling and getting rid of equipment. They kept brainstorming about how to achieve their goals.

“We asked, ‘How can we keep people protected but also let them enjoy themselves?’” said Davis. They wanted an affordable menu and an inclusive space and community. “We want to foster an environment where everyone is safe,” she said, “where social justice is practiced — a place that doesn’t ostracize important members of our community and is a welcoming environment.”

They decided to try takeout and delivery hoping to be accessible to hospitals and essential workers as well as the local neighborhood and communities, but they were unable to do so due to ongoing construction — mostly done by Mackenzie and his father.

“We’re all in the same boat,” said Davis. “Trying to do this through a global health crisis — It’s a miracle story really.”

Family and friends came through in many ways this the past year — especially through word of mouth on social media and through a GoFundMe page — and continued to come through on Saturday at The State House. Following the game was a raffle that included Arsenal-related prizes as well as selections from Counterweight Brewery. Samples of food from The Cannon’s menu were also set up during the match. The menu, which will be 100 percent meatless, is an important part of the The Cannon’s goals to be able to provide for all, according to co-owner and chef Skyler Melton.

“It’s a driving factor for me, an obstacle I can overcome,” said Melton, a veteran of a multitude of New Haven bars and restaurants including Heirloom and Ordinary. “If I can make vegan/vegetarian food that people who eat meat can enjoy, then everyone can enjoy it. I want to make everyone happy.” He said he has been “in the lab” trying recipes out on friends and family. “I made a seitan chicken and steak, and they (my family) couldn’t tell the difference.”

On Saturday the sample menu included jerk lentil and plantains in small pies or gluten-free without a crust and a birria jackfruit grilled cheese with a consommé for dipping (Davis noted that the jackfruit will be in taco form on the menu at The Cannon, but the grilled cheese was made today due to easier transport). Each one was smoky and sweet with just a hint of heat that lingered on the lips. Patrons happily grabbed a plate to enjoy during the game.

“It’s all about comfort and happiness now,” said Melton.

The steady stream of friends, family, and soccer fans kept the level of enthusiasm high through the event, even as Arsenal failed to score a goal. Gooners assistant manage Abigail O’Keefe noted that although the fans were hoping their team would win, this day was about more than one game.

“The last match we saw together at Christy’s was March 7, 2020,” she said, noting that during the pandemic they would get together in “someone’s backyard” until they started gathering again at Trinity, knowing that The Cannon was “coming down the pike.”

“From the Gooners’ end we said, ‘Let’s do a fundraiser. Let’s get those doors open.’ It’s a natural progression, a community effort that benefits everyone.” O’Keefe has been assistant branch manager of the Gooners since 2019, when the position was vacated by a relocated Craig Taylor. “Kevin taught me the game,” said O’Keefe about Mackenzie. “He answered my questions and made me the Arsenal fan I am today.”

All of the Arsenal scarves and flags adorning The State House on this day were there courtesy of O’Keefe, who said they will all go to The Cannon when they open.

“This is a community thing,” she added. “It’s more than an Arsenal bar. It’s a soccer bar. That’s very much the energy…. We don’t care who you cheer for. I’ll buy you a pint.”

Arsenal ended up being defeated by Liverpool 4-0, leaving fans in a less than a celebratory mood that quickly changed when O’Keefe arrived onstage to announce that the event had raised $1,600 thus far for The Cannon. She was joined by Gooners branch manager and founder Teague Dwyer, who, after offering his thanks to attendees and Carlos Wells of The State House, spoke about his friend Mackenzie and The Cannon, reiterating the story of how they met.

“We started watching Arsenal together about 2006 at Anna Liffey’s, may it rest in peace.… The true story is it took about three years for me to know his name was Kevin. He was just the other guy who yelled at the TVs with me, which is pretty fantastic,” Dwyer said. He also expressed his joy and anticipation for what The Cannon will bring to the city. “I cannot wait for you guys to see what these guys have done,” he said.

“You’ve tasted the food today, you’ve met the folks, but you can’t wait to watch an Arsenal game at The Cannon,” added O’Keefe.

They then brought up the three owners to the stage as applause and cheering brought smiles to everyone’s faces. Mackenzie thanked the crowd for supporting them. “We can’t do any of this without you and hopefully very soon we will be doing this in our new home,” he said.

Davis added details about the menu being vegan/vegetarian with gluten free options and the kitchen being kosher as well.

“If you have friends looking for something a little off the beaten path send them our way,” she said. “We’ll provide a real wholesome family-oriented environment. We just want to open a place where everyone wants to go.” She was answered with more cheering.

Dwyer took a moment to interject that the gathering had now raised over $2,500. The announcement was met with thundering applause, and the owners once again expressed their gratitude.

“It’s been a long road to this point,” said Mackenzie. “We still have a little ways to go and with all of your support we’re going to get there.” The crowd erupted in cheers as the raffle winners were chosen, eventually chanting and singing the Gooners theme song. Their team may have lost, but their club, and New Haven, was gaining so much more.

The Cannon does not have an opening date scheduled yet. More information about the spot can be found on The Cannon’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as its GoFundMe page. More information about the New Haven Gooners can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages.