5 wounded, including 4-year-old, in backyard shooting at NJ home

PASSAIC, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- Five people including a four-year-old child were injured during a shooting at a backyard in New Jersey early Monday, according to officials.

Passaic police responded to the gunfire that occurred at a home on Lafayette and Howe Avenues at around 1 a.m., according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to officials, a 4-year-old, two women, ages 21 and 25, and a 29-year-old man were shot.

The victims were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

They each suffered non-life-threatening wounds and are expected to survive.

A 21-year-old man sustained a graze wound during the shooting and refused medical treatment, the prosecutor’s office added.

A preliminary investigation found that two gunmen opened fire while a group gathered for an event in the backyard of the residence, striking the victims, according to the prosecutor’s office.

It is unclear if any victims were targeted by the shooters.

There have not been any arrests and an investigation is ongoing as officials continue searching for the suspects.