Ultra Q – Get Yourself A Friend (EP)

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has been covered dozens of different ways. But you've never seen it performed like this. As one of the most iconic songs in rock music, Bohemian Rhapsody is recognizable no matter how it's done. As children, my brother and I used to belt out Galileos and Figaros in the backseat of our parents' Volkswagon whenever the song came on (yes, just like in Wayne's World). While other kids learned about Beelzebub in Sunday School, I learned about him from Queen's perfect harmonies. If there were an anthem from my classic rock-filled childhood, it would be Bohemian Rhapsody.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO