Equal parts late 1990s nostalgia trip and exquisitely-soundtracked charm offensive, Reggie Yates’ big-hearted big screen directorial debut is a giddy love letter to the UK garage scene that raised him. Long before his days presenting Top of the Pops and becoming the voice of Rastamouse, Yates was a teenage pirate radio MC, ensconced in the heady world of UKG. An addictive London-specific movement, it was born from the heavy world of jungle and drum and bass, the sound layered with the slickness of R&B and funkiness of house music. Powered by great tunes with soulful vocals, sleek and chic outfits and a classier kind of clubbing fuelled by champagne, garage would eventually morph into grime as an MC-focused sound took over led by the likes of So Solid Crew.

