ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rats named after ‘Doom’ creators are playing ‘Doom’

By Matt Kamen
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA neuroscientist has trained lab rats to play a custom version of classic id Software shooter Doom – and named them after three of the original game’s key creators: John Romero, John Carmack, and Tom Hall. In his original experiment, neuroengineer Viktor Tóth writes that he set out to...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ for PC will include all bonus Switch content

Capcom has confirmed that when Monster Hunter Rise launches for the PC, it will come with all post-launch content and DLC (downloadable content) that is available on the Nintendo Switch version. As spotted by EuroGamer, yesterday (November 25) Capcom posted an update to Steam sharing “the available content at release”.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Solar Ash Encourages Varied Traversal on a Doomed Planet

Back in 2013, Alx Preston founded his new indie studio Heart Machine, and began development with his new team on their debut title, Hyper Light Drifter. Ultimately released in 2016, Hyper Light Drifter mixed elements from The Legend of Zelda and Diablo to create a 2D action RPG that put players in control of the Drifter, a character with access to mysterious technology in a world that has long since forgotten it. Using their energy sword, ranged weapons and various other abilities, players were tasked with defeating increasingly difficult monsters in a bright neon world devoid of dialogue. The game received a generally positive reception from fans and critics alike upon its release, with our own review praising its “exciting combat, gorgeous visuals” and “emotionally open-ended narrative and thematic prowess.” With such a promising first release, it was only natural that there was already buzz for what Heart Machine would work on next as their sophomore effort.
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

This new mod puts Jazz Jackrabbit in the Doom engine

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. The developer mentions it works well with GZDoom 3.7.2 - 4.3.3 and LZDoom 3.85, with it needing the IWAD from Doom 2. You will also want to ensure jumping, crouching and free look are enabled. There's 9 maps, 2 bonus maps and 2 secret stages to find.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

DOOM Eternal Update 1.23 Patch Notes

Update 1.23 has arrived for DOOM Eternal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Not too long ago, DOOM Eternal received a new Horde game mode. Giving players a new reason besides the already released DLCs to go back and experience the action-filled world that the title offers. This patch brings many fixes to every aspect of the game including their DLCs, different game modes, and more. Here’s everything new with DOOM Eternal update 1.23.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carmack
Person
John Romero
vrscout.com

Rats Play ‘DOOM’ Using VR-Like System

We’ve seen our fair share of bizarre VR experiments over the years, but this one might just take the cake. Last month, neuroengineer Viktor Tóth published an article entitled Rats in Doom in which he details a “VR” setup that automatically trains rodents to traverse 3D environments without the need for excessive restraints or any surgical procedures.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Guy trains rats to (kinda sorta) play 'Doom'

Hey, wanna see watch rats play Doom? Well, okay, fine... they don’t much “play” Doom as they do “learn to walk atop a glorified mouse ball that propels them down a customized, straight-line level hallway which occasionally spawns a non-combative demon imp to gun down.” But still, it’s pretty adorable in a weird, kind of creepy way.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Some Guy Actually Trained Rats to Play VR DOOM, For Science

It seems like DOOM fans have had enough of the “playing DOOM on unusual devices” gag. Now, it’s time to bring the DOOM experience to all of earth’s wonderful creatures, starting with the lovable rat. Here’s how it worked: the rat is placed in a harness, suspended atop a polystyrene...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lab Rats#Imps
NME

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ player learns the perils of dinosaur ownership

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has discovered that showing off fossils indoors can have some destructive side-effects, as a particularly large dinosaur exhibit has revealed. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players can dig up fossils and incrementally piece together the skeletal remains of ancient dinosaurs. These can be donated...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Valheim’ adds a terrifying swamp monster and new light armour set

In a small patch, Valheim developer Iron Gate has added some new content for explorers who visit the swamp biomes. Yesterday, Iron Gate teased that it had “heard something strange is stirring in the Swamps, and brave Vikings who dare to investigate will be rewarded with materials to craft something new”.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Minecraft’ mod gives plants a gorgeous 3D makeover

A new mod finally allows Minecraft players to address one of the oldest visual problems in the game, fixing the flat appearance of plants and fungi in Mojang‘s sandbox world. While Minecraft‘s blocky visuals lend it a certain majesty at scale, with each cube helping build blocky landscapes or impressive...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NME

‘Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters’ shows off new enemies

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters has a new developer diary which highlights “The Bloom” a new plague which can spread across the Warhammer worlds. The Bloom, a plant like plague which can spread across planets, can actively interfere with your strategy as it creeps across your path. It can also strengthen and mutate opposing armies. However, to counteract this, players can research how to get rid of the contagion for good.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Player manages to create Battle Royale mode in ‘Battlefield 2042’

One Battlefield 2042 player has used Portal mode to create an in-game Battle Royale. Writing on Reddit, Chbmg said: “After spending more hours in the rules editor than I care to admit, I’m pleased to announce the creation of a full battle royale experience for Battlefield Portal.” Later in the thread, they reveal they “even dug up an old physics textbook to make this mode”.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

CD Projekt says ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ “will be perceived as a very good game”

CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński has said that Cyberpunk 2077 will eventually be seen as “very good” due to brand awareness, and expects it to “sell for years”. Speaking to Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita (thanks, VGC), Kiciński shared that CD Projekt expects Cyberpunk 2077 to shake the negative image garnered by a rough launch.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘DC Universe Online’ developer is working on a Marvel MMO

The developer of DC Universe Online is making a Marvel MMO, according to a recent investor presentation. The presentation published online by Enad Global 7, DC Universe Online and EverQuest’s parent company, confirmed that an unannounced AAA Marvel MMO that first appeared in the GeForce Now leak is accurate. Spotted...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Rust: Console Edition’ gets major Devastation Unleashed update

An update for Rust: Console Edition adds new tech trees, gestures, and 3km maps. The update is available now. Included in the Devastation Unleashed update for Rust: Console Edition is the new tech tree. This system fundamentally changes the way players progress in Rust. Instead of spending scrap on a random tiered blueprint, players can now choose which blueprints that unlock. The research table will still be available, so players will now have multiple options for progress. However, the update will require a blueprint wipe on all servers.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon’ launches soon for PS4, Switch and PC

Yacht Club Games has announced that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will launch for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC next month. Announced during the Nintendo Indie World Showcase in August, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will differ from the original Shovel Knight. It is an action-puzzle game that combines falling block puzzles with a greater focus on exploring dungeons. Players can choose from up to ten characters to find items and battle bosses, each with their own playstyle. There’s also the chance to challenge friends in fast-paced competitions.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy