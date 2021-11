The Queen attended the joint christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall's sons on Sunday, alongside other members of the royal family. While there were concerns that the monarch, 95, may not be able to make it due to the sprained back that caused her to miss last week's Remembrance Sunday event, she returned to royal duties in the week and Buckingham Palace has confirmed she was able to attend her great-grandsons' christening.

U.K. ・ 7 DAYS AGO