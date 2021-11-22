ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After Holiday Parade Tragedy, Abandoned Belongings Line Main Street

By NBC 10 Philadelphia
NBC Philadelphia
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five people are dead, with dozens more injured, after a speeding SUV plowed through...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Local Christmas parade safety discussed after tragedy in Wisconsin

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Christmas parade in Wausheka, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned into a scene of a tragedy, as a driver plowed into a crowd, killing at least five people and injuring nearly 50 more. Investigators say no motive is known, and the suspect was involved in a domestic...
WISCONSIN STATE
cbslocal.com

Andover Reviewing Parade Security After Wisconsin Tragedy

ANDOVER (CBS) – Heavy equipment from the Andover DPW lot may not seem like a festive addition to the Santa parade that will take place down Main Street on Sunday. But it’s been the protocol for large scale events for a few years. “The first year people were surprised at...
ANDOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
madison

Waukesha gathers in mourning and support on day after parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — From the window of his bookstore in downtown Waukesha, Norman Bruce looked on in horror as a red SUV drove through the Waukesha South High School marching band during the city’s Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, sending several young musicians to the hospital. Amid the pandemonium that followed, with...
WAUKESHA, WI
cbslocal.com

Golden Makes Safety Changes In Light Of Wisconsin Holiday Parade Tragedy

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The holiday parade tragedy in Wisconsin comes as cities across Colorado prepare for their own parades and festivals. Not surprisingly, city leaders and event planners are looking over their own safety protocols. In Golden, the city is gearing up for its annual Olde Golden Holiday Parade...
GOLDEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee
WHYY

After Wisconsin tragedy, Philly police are confident in their Thanksgiving Parade safety plan

Ahead of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, police say they don’t have much concern about disruptions or safety issues. Tragedy struck a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday, when a man plowed his car through marchers, killing five people and injuring 48 others. Police say they believe the suspect in the case, Darrell E. Brooks, hit people intentionally.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

'This is a great community': Waukesha unites in wake of tragedy at holiday parade

One of several vigils for those injured and killed during the Waukesha Christmas Parade drew a somber, sometimes tearful crowd Monday evening, roughly 24 hours after the normally festive event turned disastrous when a vehicle barreled through street barriers and brought an abrupt end to an annual gathering which will now be remembered as a scene of chaos and fear.
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

Homicide charges for driver after US parade tragedy

The driver of the car that plowed into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern US city of Waukesha, killing five and injuring 48, was apparently fleeing a domestic dispute at the time -- and will face charges of intentional homicide, police said Monday. Waukesha, Wisconsin police chief Dan Thompson said that suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared to be fleeing a domestic disturbance and was not being pursued by police when he drove his red SUV through the city's annual holiday parade on Sunday. Four women and one man between the ages of 52 and 81 were killed, and 48 people were hospitalized, Thompson said. Of those sent to hospitals, 18 were children, according to Dr. Amy Drendel, the head of emergency medicine at Children's Wisconsin hospital.
WAUKESHA, WI
NPR

Christmas Parade Tragedy, Georgia Trial Closing, COVID-Safe Holidays

At least five are dead and more than 40 are injured after an SUV sped through a holiday parade and struck dozens of people, including children, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Closing arguments are set for today in the Georgia trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. And experts advise how to gather and travel safely for the holidays, even as COVID cases climb.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Darrell Brooks: Waukesha suspect caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedy

The 39-year-old man accused of driving an SUV into Christmas parade in a Wisconsin was allegedly caught by a doorbell camera shortly after killing five and injuring dozens more. Darrell Brooks can be seen in the footage asking for an Uber roughly 20 minutes after his SUV crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, where a parade was ongoing on Sunday. As many as 40 bystanders and performers were injured and authorities in Waukesha have confirmed the deaths of five people. Six children meanwhile remain in a critical condition at Waukesha’s children hospital. Mr Brooks, who was arrested not long...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fortatkinsononline.com

Holiday parade packs streets, lights Fort

Attendees of the 25th Annual Fort Atkinson Lighted Holiday Parade packed the streets Saturday with festive parade-goers both young and old. Draped in blankets, winter clothes, and some even in costume, parade-goers were eager to see the 50 lighted floats and other entries, and children scrambled to collect candy as the various displays, many of which distributed treats, passed by.
DEMENTIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy