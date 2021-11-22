ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sunken Place Rapper Kodak Black Kodak Says He Wants to “Bring Trump Back”

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
 6 days ago

Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Kodak Black owes his freedom to Donald Trump since the ex-President issued him a pardon just before he left the White House. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Florida rapper is caping for the Orange Overlord despite the whole White Supremacy thing he still adheres to, allegedly.

Over the weekend (Nov. 20), Kodak let loose a simple tweet: “Bring Trump Back.”

If you’ve been paying attention, this is on brand.

“I’m a real one, Trump a real one,” Kodak told TMZ earlier this year while putting his MAGA hat on display, literally. “…We Geminis. His birthday’s two days after mine.”

We’re just here for the ratio. Also, the Sunken Place is real.

