Monday's 7-day forecast: plenty of sunshine, temperatures in mid 60s

We're off to a chilly start this morning as temperatures have fallen into the upper thirties to mid forties. A beautiful day is ahead with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the mid sixties.

Another chilly night is in the forecast tonight. You may want to protect your tender vegetation, as morning lows will dip back in the upper thirties to mid forties under a fair sky.

A breezy south wind returns tomorrow with plenty of sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Readings will approach 70ﾟ.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with more wind. High temperatures will reach the low seventies.

A cold front approaches late Wednesday night into early Thanksgiving morning bringing a chance of rain back to north Texas. As of now, it looks like all of the rain will fall while you're sleeping and won't amount to too much.

Photo credit NWS

You'll wake up Thanksgiving morning with clouds and a lot of wind. Temperatures will be in the low sixties early and fall through the fifties during the day, as the skies clear. Gusty northerly winds will reach 30 miles per hour putting a bit of a chill in the air.

Photo credit NWS

Black Friday though the weekend looks awesome! Plenty of sunshine as well! It'll be a little cool on Friday with highs in the upper fifties. Temperatures will warm into the mid sixties into the weekend.

Have a spectacular day!

_________________________________________________________

7-Day Headlines:

* High yesterday: 69 degrees at DFW!

* A chilly start, a perfect day.

* A bit warmer tomorrow and Wednesday. Windy.

* Rain chance increasing late Wed. into early Thanksgiving morn.

* A nice holiday weekend.

__________________________________________________________

*Yest Rain: 0.00”; *Yest High: 69; Low: 51

*Today’s Averages: High: 64; Low: 44

*Record high: 89 (1955); Record low: 23 (1898)

___________________________________________________________

*November rain: 2.50”; November surplus: +0.62”

*2021 Rain: 32.55”; 2021 deficit

*Sunrise: 7:05am; Sunset: 5:23pm

Today: Sunny and cool. High: Low to mid 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 38-45. Wind: South 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer. High: Upper 60s. Wind: South 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds and windy. Chance of rain towards midnight. High: Low 70s.

Thanksgiving: Early morning showers, then decreasing clouds, windy and colder. High: Low 60s early, falling into the 50s during the day.

Friday: Sunny and cool. High: Upper 50s.

Weekend: Sunny and nice. Highs: Mid 60s.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter