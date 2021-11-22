ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell us: how have you challenged consumerism?

Are there certain items you have given up buying?

Ahead of Black Friday, we’d like you to tell us about the ways you have challenged consumerism or turned your back on it altogether.

Are there certain items you have given up buying (maybe new clothes, disposable nappies, or drinks that come in plastic bottles)? Are there items you only now buy second hand?

Have you found innovative ways to make your own goods from scratch, swap items with others, or repair those that would once have been destined for the scrapheap? Perhaps you have you made a point to avoid items that have lots of unnecessary packaging? Or are there websites that you have stopped buying from?

Tell us about a specific way in which you have challenged consumerism, how it has changed your life and why you would recommend it to other readers.

Share your experiences

You can get in touch by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

