Wildwood Man Beat Victims With Gun After Shooting, Police Say

By Jon Craig
 6 days ago
A 55-year-old South Jersey man has been charged with murder after firing his handgun and then beating two people, authorities said.

After missing with a gunshot, Christopher Speigel of Wildwood allegedly struck a man and a woman in the head with the butt of his handgun, according to Middle Township police.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of route 47 South in Middle Township at 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Speigel was later arrested at his home in Wildwood. The handgun was found on the male victim’s property, police said. Both victims knew Speigel, they said.

In addition to attempted murder, Speigel was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, police said.

He was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

